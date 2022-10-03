What is the prize money for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship successfully concluded yesterday, October 2, with Ryan Fox winning the event by one stroke. He prevailed in the final round with a score of 4-under 68 earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren. Rory McIlroy finished fourth, tied with Antoine Rozner.

This was Fox's second victory on the European/DP World Tour after he won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the United Arab Emirates in February. Furthermore, Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella won the team championship at 37 under.

#dunhilllinks Callum Shinkwin (L) and @19vella (R) posted a brilliant final round 63 at the Old Course to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Team Championship by three shots 🏆 Callum Shinkwin (L) and @19vella (R) posted a brilliant final round 63 at the Old Course to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Team Championship by three shots #dunhilllinks https://t.co/fRXQRjiKot

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the most unique and richest tournaments on the European Tour. It attracts the attention of golfers from all around the globe. It is played over three courses, namely, the Old Course (St Andrews), the Championship Course, Carnoustie (near Dundee), and Kingsbarns Golf Links (7 miles south of St Andrews).

The Old Course at St Andrews is regarded as the 'Home of Golf' with the sport being played on the course for more than a hundred years. Moreover, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is the only major professional tournament played every year on this course.

The tournament is a combination of professional-amateur players, where each team consists of one professional and one amateur player.

With the prize money escalating in various golf tournaments this year, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize purse this year is no exception. Here's a breakdown of the same for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Prize money breakdown

The tournament was played by 168 players, with all players getting some prize money for completing the event depending on their finish. The winner of the event gets 710 DP World Tour points as its an official event on the tour.

Moreover, the winner gets 32 official golf world ranking points as well as two-plus season exemption on the European Tour.

The total purse for the individual competition is $4.8 million with the winner getting a whopping $800,000. The second prize is $500,000.

Below is the final prize money breakdown for all players on the basis of their rank:

$800,000 $533,330 $300,480 $240,000 $203,520 $168,000 $144,000 $120,000 $107,520 $96,000 $88,320 $82,560 $77,280 $73,440 $70,560 $67,680 $64,800 $61,920 $59,520 $57,600 $55,680 $54,240 $52,800 $51,360 $49,920 $48,480 $47,040 $45,600 $44,160 $42,720 $41,280 $39,840 $38,400 $36,960 $36,000 $35,040 $34,080 $33,120 $32,160 $31,200 $30,240 $29,280 $28,320 $27,360 $26,400 $25,440 $24,480 $23,520 $22,560 $21,600 $20,640 $19,680 $18,720 $17,760 $16,800 $15,840 $14,880 $14,400 $13,920 $13,440

Meanwhile, the prize money purse for the team competition is $200,000, which will be paid to professionals only. The first prize is $50,000 followed by $30,000 and $20,000.

Following the Dunhill Links Championship, the DP World Tour moves to Spain for the Acciona Open de Espana, which starts on October 6, 2022.

The top 10 standings after the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in the DP World Tour rankings table in points stand as shown below:

R. McIlroy (NI) 4,154.1

M. Fitzpatrick (Eng) 3,155.5

R. Fox (NZ) 3,119.5

V. Hovland (Nor) 2,711.4

W. Zalatoris (US) 2,661.5

T. Pieters (Bel) 2,575.5

S. Lowry (Ire) 2,471.4

A. Meronk (Pol) 2,245.2

T. Lawrence (RSA) 1,842.4

T. Fleetwood (Eng) 1,653.7

