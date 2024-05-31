What is the projected cut line for 2024 US Women's Open? Rules explored

The 2024 US Women's Open's second round will continue this Friday, May 31, at Lancaster Golf Club in Pennsylvania. According to the tournament rules, the cut will be made at the end of this day. The Top 60 plus will make it.

With the so-called “morning wave” of the US Women's Open over, the cut line is projected at 6 over, a reflection of how demanding the Lancaster course has been. With less than half of the second round remaining, only seven players have scores under par.

Should the cut line remain at 6 over, several notable players may not be able to play over the weekend. That includes defending champion Allisen Corpuz, who has already completed her 36 holes with a score of 7 over.

Also missing the cut for the 2024 US Women's Open would be Major champion and two-time winner on the LPGA Tour in 2024, Hannah Green. Another Major champion and four-time winner in 2023, Celine Boutier and Patty Tavatanakit are on the list as well.

Rose Zhang (Top 10 in the Rolex Rankings) and Allison Lee (Top 20 in the Rolex Rankings) will also not play this weekend.

Other players are still trying to make the cut. The most relevant case is Nelly Korda, who is four strokes below the projected line, as she has a score of 9 over through 7th.

A look at the highlights of the second round of 2024 US Women's Open

The 2024 US Women's Open has not yet seen the end of the second round, but notable performances have already taken place. Thailand's Wichanee Meechai leads the leaderboard with a score of 4 under through 5th and a score of 5 under for the event.

This performance has given Meechai a three-stroke lead over the transient occupant of second place. Among the players who have already finished, the best second round belongs to Korea's Mi Hyang Lee (3 under), who climbed 42 places on the leaderboard.

One of the players who has attracted the most attention is the amateur Asterisk Talley. At 15 years old, Talley has posted rounds of 70 and 71 to comfortably make the cut at 1 over.

However, Talley is not currently the top amateur in the event, as 2023 US Women's Amateur Championship champion Megan Schofill has a score of 1 under and is tied for third. Schofill has a score of 1 under for the round when she plays the 7th hole.

First-round leader Yuka Saso finished with a score of 1 under for 36 holes, which dropped her back on the leaderboard. However, she remains in contention for the title.