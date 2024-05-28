What is Rickie Fowler’s ethnicity? All you need to know

Professional golfer Rickie Fowler was born on December 13, 1988, in Murrieta, California. Fowler grew up in Murrieta and completed high school at the Murrieta Valley High School in 2007. He went to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater for further studies.

Fowler always wears orange on the final day of the golf tournament, honoring Oklahoma State University where he went through his golf scholarship. Rickie's mother Lynn Fowler was an athlete who coached the USA triathlon team for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and his father Rod was an athlete too.

Rickie Yutaka Fowler is quarter Japanese as his mother, Lynn Fowler is a Japanese and Native Navajo American. Lynn's father Taka Tanaka was sent to a World War II Japanese internment camp in Wyoming way far from Ponoma, California.

Rod was a motocross rider and raced with Rickie Fowler. However, due to an accident during high school, Rickie left the sport and chose to play golf.

Rod said in an interview on the PGA Tour;

“Everybody kind of said he was like my shadow out there,“Everywhere I went, he’d go. He was also our guy that would jump everything. We’d find things and he wasn’t afraid to hit them…He came to me and said ‘I think we need to sell my motorcycle.’ I was a little bummed. But now I can see where it all made sense.” said Rod.

Rickie Fowler with his mother at The Masters (Images via Getty)

Fowler started playing golf when he was three and it was not on a fancy golf course. He went with his grandfather, Taka to the driving range in Murrieta Valley. Fowler even has his grandfather's name tattooed in Japanese on his left bicep. Fowler's grandfather said to Golf Digest;

“I would pick him up at 2 o’clock on a school day, and we just did things together,“He didn’t talk much, mostly just watched. When we fished, he did everything right, and he had that patience where he didn’t mind if he didn’t catch anything. In golf, we were both beginners, but he could hit the ball, and he could concentrate, and he had drive. Those things came from his parents, not me.” said Rickie's grandfather.

Rickie Fowler married the American model and athlete Allison Stokke in 2019 after being in a relationship for about two years. They had their first baby girl in 2021 Maya and are now expecting their second baby.

Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison are ready to welcome their second baby

Rickie and his wife, Allison Fowler are expecting their second baby, due August 4. They had their first baby, Maya on Nov 18, 2021, who is now two years old. The family had a nice time at the Masters par 3. Rickie Fowler said to the PGA Tour;

“Been around plenty of the little kids over the years, but a little different when we have our own out there, “So special way for us first time having my daughter with my wife and I, and something we'll always have.” said Fowler back during the Masters.

Rickie's daughter Maya Fowler was spotted having fun in the fairways and becoming accustomed to the bunker rake. Alongside Maya was Sammy, son of Jordan Speith who was born just four days later, and they are best friends as said by Rickie Fowler.

Fowler will not only remember his win at the Masters but will always cherish the moments he had with his daughter. He also said to the PGA Tour at the time;

“To finally get one finished off, Maya may or may not really ever remember it, but at least we'll have some special images to help her remember today,” Fowler said.

Fowler will be playing at the British Open and waiting for the arrival of his second baby to complete the foursome of the Fowler family.