What did Rory McIlroy's dad do for a living? All we know about Gerry McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is one of the top golfers in professional golf. He was born on May 4, 1989 to Rosie and Gerry McIlroy. McIlroy's father, Gerry McIlroy, is from Northern Ireland and grew up in public housing outside Belfast, near the Holywood Golf Club where he turned a scratch golfer.

Rory McIlroy's mother, Rosie, is from Northern Ireland and grew up in Taghnevan and eventually moved to Belfast, where she met Gerry. The couple later moved to Holywood, where Rory grew up.

His parents made plenty of sacrifices throughout his childhood, especially Gerry, for him to support his dream of becoming a professional golfer. Rosie and Gerry worked day and night in several jobs and countless hours to allow him to pursue his passion.

His father, Gerry McIlroy, worked three jobs and 100 hours a week. He cleaned toilets and showers at a local sports club in the morning, served as a bartender at Holywood Golf Club from 12 pm to 6 pm, then worked behind the bar in the evenings at the same club.

His mother, Rosie, looked after Rory in the daytime and worked night shifts packaging rolls of tape at a 3M factory. Hence, they rarely saw each other during this period.

Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy - Source: Imagn

"They basically never saw each other. We didn't take a family holiday for over a decade," Rory told ESPN in 2017.

Rory McIlroy received immense support from his parents to pursue his dream of becoming a pro golfer. In fact, his father introduced him to the sport and initially coached and caddied for the five-time Major championship winner.

Gerry later said that, as a working-class man, he had no idea what else to do.

"I had no idea what else to do. I'm a working-class man. We wanted to give our only child a chance," Gerry said (via Jared Doerfler on X).

After finding success as a professional golfer, Rory McIlroy bought his parents a house in 2009 and said he would never be able to repay them for what they have done for him.

Rory McIlroy becomes emotional while talking about his parents

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club to complete his career Grand Slam. During the post-round interview, he became a bit emotional while talking about his parents and said he couldn't wait to get back home and celebrate this win with them.

"I want to say hello back home to my mom and dad back home at Northern Ireland," he said while fighting back tears. "I can't wait to see them next week. I just can’t wait to celebrate this with them."

Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in the sudden-death playoff at the 2025 Masters as both golfers were tied for the lead at -11 after four rounds.

