What is the Ryder Cup Day 2 format? Everything you need to know

The 44th Ryder Cup unfolded at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, with an action-packed Day 1. The European team concluded the day amassing a record-tying five-point lead: Europe 6½ - 1½ US.

The Ryder Cup Day 2 format mirrors the exhilarating Day 1 proceedings, two riveting sessions, each featuring four matches. In the morning's first session, the foursomes take center stage. This format injects an element of teamwork, as two players from each team alternate their shots.

Morning Foursomes

Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood vs. Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth

Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Åberg vs. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka vs. Max Homa & Brian Harman

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton vs. Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele

Following this, the action will continue with the four-ball session in the afternoon. Here, both players from each team independently take their shots, and the best score on each hole contributes to their team's tally.

Day 2 Schedule (EST)

Session 1 (Foursomes): 1:35 a.m.

Session 2 (Four-Ball): 6:25 a.m.

Europe’s record-breaking Day 1 at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Europe's Viktor Hovland reacts and celebrates after his birdie putt earned Europe a tie in his afternoon Fourballs match (Image via AP Photo)

The 2023 Ryder Cup started with a thunderous roar at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Europe has set the stage on fire with a scintillating opening day.

During the morning session, Europe made a resounding statement, securing victories in all four matches. This remarkable feat marked the first time in Ryder Cup history that the hosts had swept the morning session.

The United States mounted a spirited fightback during the afternoon fourball session, but Europe kept their feet grounded, winning 2.5 points to the USA's 1.5. This allowed Europe to maintain its commanding lead, finishing the day at 6.5-1.5.

Europe needs 14.5 points to win the title, while the United States requires 14 points to retain it. History stands firmly on Europe's side, as ten of the twelve teams that have led by three or more points after day one have gone on to lift the trophy.