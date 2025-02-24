What's in Brian Campbell's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld winner

Brian Campbell is the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld champion. At 31-year-old, the American golfer has earned his maiden title on the PGA Tour and wowed fans with his performance at Vidanta Vallarta this week.

His stellar performance was the product of his world-class skills and his custom-built golf equipment. Brian Campbell's bag is nearly fully equipped with PING's clubs with wedges from Titleist.

The 2025 Mexico Open winner had the PING G440 LST 10.5-degree driver equipped in his arsenal this week. Brian Campbell drove the ball an average of 293.60 yards off the tee with a commendable 81.48 percent accuracy. His driver was set to a 10.1-degree loft while his Mitsubishi Diamana shaft was tipped one inch.

Brian Campbell's putting was on fire during the 2025 Mexico Open. His putting accuracy was on full display during the second playoff hole that guaranteed him the title. Campbell uses PING's Redwood Anser 2 putter.

Here's a full look at Brian Campbell's winning equipment for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld along with the club specs (via Golf WRX):

Driver

Club head: PING G440 LST 10.5 degrees (set at 10.1 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 TX (tipped 1 inch)

3-Wood

Club head: PING G430 LST 15 degrees (set at 13.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX

7-Wood

Club head: PING G430 Max 21 degrees (set at 19.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X

Irons

Club heads: PING Blueprint S (4-Iron to Pitching Wedge)

Shafts: KBS Tour 120 S

Wedges

Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 52 degrees 12 F

Shaft: KBS Tour 130 X

Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 56 degrees 10 S

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Club head: Titleist WedgeWorks 60 degrees L bounce

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Putter

Club head: PING Redwood Anser 2

Grips

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Golf Ball

Golf balls: Titleist Pro V1x

Brian Campbell's 2025 Mexico Open Winning Stats

Here's a look at Brian Campbell's stats for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld including the two playoff holes (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 0.943

Ranking: 32

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 5.842

Ranking: 4

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Stat: + 5.466

Ranking: 2

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 1.823

Ranking: 33

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 14.073

Ranking: T1

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 81.48 percent (44/54)

Ranking: 10

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 293.60 yards

Ranking: 73

Longest Drive

Stat: 338 yards

Ranking: T55

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 74.32 percent (55/74)

Ranking: 16

Sand Saves

Stat: 62.42 percent (5/8)

Ranking: T28

Scrambling

Stat: 68.42 percent (13/19)

Ranking: T19

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.58 putts

Ranking: 5

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 91 feet

Ranking: 9

Eagles

Stat: 2

Ranking: T2

Birdies

Stat: 24

Ranking: T4

Pars

Stat: 41

Ranking: T49

Bogeys

Stat: 7

Ranking: T15

