What's in Brian Campbell's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld winner

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Feb 24, 2025 01:38 GMT
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Brian Campbell, 2025 Mexico Open At VidantaWorld (Image via Getty)

Brian Campbell is the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld champion. At 31-year-old, the American golfer has earned his maiden title on the PGA Tour and wowed fans with his performance at Vidanta Vallarta this week.

Ad

His stellar performance was the product of his world-class skills and his custom-built golf equipment. Brian Campbell's bag is nearly fully equipped with PING's clubs with wedges from Titleist.

The 2025 Mexico Open winner had the PING G440 LST 10.5-degree driver equipped in his arsenal this week. Brian Campbell drove the ball an average of 293.60 yards off the tee with a commendable 81.48 percent accuracy. His driver was set to a 10.1-degree loft while his Mitsubishi Diamana shaft was tipped one inch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brian Campbell's putting was on fire during the 2025 Mexico Open. His putting accuracy was on full display during the second playoff hole that guaranteed him the title. Campbell uses PING's Redwood Anser 2 putter.

Here's a full look at Brian Campbell's winning equipment for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld along with the club specs (via Golf WRX):

Driver

  • Club head: PING G440 LST 10.5 degrees (set at 10.1 degrees)
  • Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 TX (tipped 1 inch)
Ad

3-Wood

  • Club head: PING G430 LST 15 degrees (set at 13.5 degrees)
  • Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX

7-Wood

  • Club head: PING G430 Max 21 degrees (set at 19.5 degrees)
  • Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X

Irons

  • Club heads: PING Blueprint S (4-Iron to Pitching Wedge)
  • Shafts: KBS Tour 120 S

Wedges

  • Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 52 degrees 12 F
  • Shaft: KBS Tour 130 X
  • Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 56 degrees 10 S
  • Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
  • Club head: Titleist WedgeWorks 60 degrees L bounce
  • Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Ad

Putter

  • Club head: PING Redwood Anser 2

Grips

  • Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Golf Ball

  • Golf balls: Titleist Pro V1x

Brian Campbell's 2025 Mexico Open Winning Stats

Here's a look at Brian Campbell's stats for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld including the two playoff holes (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

  • Stat: + 0.943
  • Ranking: 32

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

  • Stat: + 5.842
  • Ranking: 4

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Ad
  • Stat: + 5.466
  • Ranking: 2

Strokes Gained: Putting

  • Stat: + 1.823
  • Ranking: 33

Strokes Gained: Total

  • Stat: + 14.073
  • Ranking: T1

Driving Accuracy

  • Stat: 81.48 percent (44/54)
  • Ranking: 10

Average Driving Distance

  • Stat: 293.60 yards
  • Ranking: 73

Longest Drive

  • Stat: 338 yards
  • Ranking: T55

Greens in Regulation

  • Stat: 74.32 percent (55/74)
  • Ranking: 16

Sand Saves

  • Stat: 62.42 percent (5/8)
  • Ranking: T28

Scrambling

  • Stat: 68.42 percent (13/19)
  • Ranking: T19

Putts per Green in Regulation

  • Stat: 1.58 putts
  • Ranking: 5

Total Feet of Putts Made

  • Stat: 91 feet
  • Ranking: 9

Eagles

  • Stat: 2
  • Ranking: T2

Birdies

  • Stat: 24
  • Ranking: T4

Pars

  • Stat: 41
  • Ranking: T49
Ad

Bogeys

  • Stat: 7
  • Ranking: T15

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी