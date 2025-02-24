What's in Brian Campbell's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld winner

Brian Campbell is the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld champion. At 31-year-old, the American golfer has earned his maiden title on the PGA Tour and wowed fans with his performance at Vidanta Vallarta this week.
His stellar performance was the product of his world-class skills and his custom-built golf equipment. Brian Campbell's bag is nearly fully equipped with PING's clubs with wedges from Titleist.
The 2025 Mexico Open winner had the PING G440 LST 10.5-degree driver equipped in his arsenal this week. Brian Campbell drove the ball an average of 293.60 yards off the tee with a commendable 81.48 percent accuracy. His driver was set to a 10.1-degree loft while his Mitsubishi Diamana shaft was tipped one inch.
Brian Campbell's putting was on fire during the 2025 Mexico Open. His putting accuracy was on full display during the second playoff hole that guaranteed him the title. Campbell uses PING's Redwood Anser 2 putter.
Here's a full look at Brian Campbell's winning equipment for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld along with the club specs (via Golf WRX):
Driver
- Club head: PING G440 LST 10.5 degrees (set at 10.1 degrees)
- Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 TX (tipped 1 inch)
3-Wood
- Club head: PING G430 LST 15 degrees (set at 13.5 degrees)
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX
7-Wood
- Club head: PING G430 Max 21 degrees (set at 19.5 degrees)
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X
Irons
- Club heads: PING Blueprint S (4-Iron to Pitching Wedge)
- Shafts: KBS Tour 120 S
Wedges
- Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 52 degrees 12 F
- Shaft: KBS Tour 130 X
- Club head: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 56 degrees 10 S
- Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
- Club head: Titleist WedgeWorks 60 degrees L bounce
- Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter
- Club head: PING Redwood Anser 2
Grips
- Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Golf Ball
- Golf balls: Titleist Pro V1x
Brian Campbell's 2025 Mexico Open Winning Stats
Here's a look at Brian Campbell's stats for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld including the two playoff holes (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Stat: + 0.943
- Ranking: 32
Strokes Gained: Approach to Green
- Stat: + 5.842
- Ranking: 4
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Stat: + 5.466
- Ranking: 2
Strokes Gained: Putting
- Stat: + 1.823
- Ranking: 33
Strokes Gained: Total
- Stat: + 14.073
- Ranking: T1
Driving Accuracy
- Stat: 81.48 percent (44/54)
- Ranking: 10
Average Driving Distance
- Stat: 293.60 yards
- Ranking: 73
Longest Drive
- Stat: 338 yards
- Ranking: T55
Greens in Regulation
- Stat: 74.32 percent (55/74)
- Ranking: 16
Sand Saves
- Stat: 62.42 percent (5/8)
- Ranking: T28
Scrambling
- Stat: 68.42 percent (13/19)
- Ranking: T19
Putts per Green in Regulation
- Stat: 1.58 putts
- Ranking: 5
Total Feet of Putts Made
- Stat: 91 feet
- Ranking: 9
Eagles
- Stat: 2
- Ranking: T2
Birdies
- Stat: 24
- Ranking: T4
Pars
- Stat: 41
- Ranking: T49
Bogeys
- Stat: 7
- Ranking: T15