What's in Phil Mickelson's bag at LIV Golf Mexico City?

Phil Mickelson is competing in LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec. The six-time major champion is looking for his first LIV Golf victory, and below you can find what clubs are in his golf bag this week.

Mickelson has been using PING equipment since 2001. Per WITB.com, his driver is a PING G440 LST, which rests at 9° of loft. The 3-wood in his bag is a PING G430 Max at 15° of loft. He also carries a PING five-wood G430 Max at 18° of loft.

Mickelson has one hybrid in his bag. He has a PING Anser, which rests at 17° of loft. All but one of his irons are different from the others, with his 5-iron being a Callaway Rogue ST Pro. His 6-iron through pitching wedge are Callaway X Forged "Japan Only" edition.

Mickelson's 54° and 50° wedges are Callaway Jaws Raw wedges. His 60° wedge is a Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind. His putter is an Odyssey PM prototype Tiger-Slayer. The "Tiger-Slayer" nickname comes from when Mickelson used the putter to defeat Tiger Woods at the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Phil Mickelson looks for first LIV Golf win, aims to play well at upcoming PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson shot an even-par 71 to open LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec of Friday. He will tee it up on Saturday in search of his first LIV Golf win since joining the league in 2022.

Mickelson has had some strong finishes on LIV Golf this year, with his best showing coming at LIV Golf Hong Kong. He finished in solo third place, four shots behind winner Sergio Garcia.

The week before The Masters in early April, Mickelson played well at LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral. He finished in solo sixth place, five shots behind leader Marc Leishman.

The 45-time PGA Tour winner aims to capture his first LIV Golf win this weekend in Mexico City. Mickelson entered the second round eight shots behind solo leader Bryson DeChambeau. The lefty will likely need a pair of low scores in the final two rounds to have a chance to take the title.

Mickelson will tee it up in less than a month at the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. The PGA Championship is set for May 15-18. The two-time PGA Champion won the tournament in 2006 and in 2021, in which he became the first player over the age of 50 to win a major title.

Phil Mickelson narrowly missed the cut at The Masters earlier this month, stumbling to the finish line in round two to miss the weekend. He will aim to put on a better showing at Quail Hollow in May.

