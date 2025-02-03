What's in Rory McIlroy's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner

Rory McIlroy put up a stunning performance at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week to take home his 27th title on the PGA Tour. The Signature Event saw some of the Northern Irishman's finest ball striking, leaving fans curious about the equipment he uses.
The Ryder Cup star led the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in average driving distance. Having averaged a whopping 336.70 yards off the tee in California's strong winds, the stat is a product of McIlroy's skill and custom-fit clubs. He uses TaylorMade's Qi10 9 degrees driver set at 8.25 degrees paired with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.
McIlroy uses the TaylorMade P760 4-Iron and custom Rors Proto irons from the same brand. He hit 51 out of 72 greens with his approach shots to have a greens-in-regulation percentage of 70.83 percent.
The Olympian's stellar putting stroke and commendable green reading abilities helped him card in three eagles at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - the most in the tournament. McIlroy has TaylorMade's Spider Tour X putter equipped in his arsenal.
Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's winning equipment (via Golf WRX):
Driver
- Club Head: TaylorMade Qi10 9 degrees (set at 8.25 degrees)
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X (45 inches)
3-Wood
- Club Head: TaylorMade Qi10 15 degrees
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
5-Wood
- Club Head: TaylorMade Qi10 18 degrees
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons
- Club Head: TaylorMade P760 (4-Iron)
- Shaft: Project X 7.0
- Club Head: TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-Iron to 9-Iron)
- Shaft: Project X 7.0
Wedges
- Club Head: TaylorMade MG4 46 degrees 09SB
- Shaft: Project X 6.5
- Club Head: TaylorMade MG4 50 degrees 09SB
- Shaft: Project X 6.5
- Club Head: TaylorMade MG4 54 degrees 11SB
- Shaft: Project X 6.5
- Club Head: TaylorMade MG4 60 degrees 08LB
- Shaft: Project X 6.5 Wedge
Putter
- Club Head: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
- Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Piston Tour
Grips
- Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Golf Ball
- Golf Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Rory McIlroy's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Stats
Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's stats for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Stat: + 5.970
- Ranking: 1
Strokes Gained: Approach to Green
- Stat: + 3.368
- Ranking: 17
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Stat: + 0.385
- Ranking: 33
Strokes Gained: Putting
- Stat: + 4.262
- Ranking: 7
Strokes Gained: Total
- Stat: + 13.986
- Ranking: 1
Driving Accuracy
- Stat: 67.86 percent (38/56)
- Ranking: T19
Average Driving Distance
- Stat: 336.70 yards
- Ranking: 1
Longest Drive
- Stat: 375 yards
- Ranking: T2
Greens in Regulation
- Stat: 70.83 percent (51/72)
- Ranking: T19
Sand Saves
- Stat: 42.86 percent (3/7)
- Ranking: T55
Scrambling
- Stat: 76.19 percent (16/21)
- Ranking: T8
Putts per Green in Regulation
- Stat: 1.63 putts
- Ranking: 15
Total Feet of Putts Made
- Stat: 86 feet
- Ranking: 6
Eagles
- Stat: 3
- Ranking: T1
Birdies
- Stat: 20
- Ranking: T18
Pars
- Stat: 44
- Ranking: T34
Bogeys
- Stat: 5
- Ranking: T6