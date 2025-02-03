What's in Rory McIlroy's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner

Rory McIlroy put up a stunning performance at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week to take home his 27th title on the PGA Tour. The Signature Event saw some of the Northern Irishman's finest ball striking, leaving fans curious about the equipment he uses.

The Ryder Cup star led the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in average driving distance. Having averaged a whopping 336.70 yards off the tee in California's strong winds, the stat is a product of McIlroy's skill and custom-fit clubs. He uses TaylorMade's Qi10 9 degrees driver set at 8.25 degrees paired with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.

McIlroy uses the TaylorMade P760 4-Iron and custom Rors Proto irons from the same brand. He hit 51 out of 72 greens with his approach shots to have a greens-in-regulation percentage of 70.83 percent.

The Olympian's stellar putting stroke and commendable green reading abilities helped him card in three eagles at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - the most in the tournament. McIlroy has TaylorMade's Spider Tour X putter equipped in his arsenal.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's winning equipment (via Golf WRX):

Driver

Club Head: TaylorMade Qi10 9 degrees (set at 8.25 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X (45 inches)

3-Wood

Club Head: TaylorMade Qi10 15 degrees

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

5-Wood

Club Head: TaylorMade Qi10 18 degrees

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

Irons

Club Head: TaylorMade P760 (4-Iron)

Shaft: Project X 7.0

Club Head: TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-Iron to 9-Iron)

Shaft: Project X 7.0

Wedges

Club Head: TaylorMade MG4 46 degrees 09SB

Shaft: Project X 6.5

Club Head: TaylorMade MG4 50 degrees 09SB

Shaft: Project X 6.5

Club Head: TaylorMade MG4 54 degrees 11SB

Shaft: Project X 6.5

Club Head: TaylorMade MG4 60 degrees 08LB

Shaft: Project X 6.5 Wedge

Putter

Club Head: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Piston Tour

Grips

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

Golf Ball

Golf Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Rory McIlroy's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Stats

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's stats for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 5.970

Ranking: 1

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 3.368

Ranking: 17

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Stat: + 0.385

Ranking: 33

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 4.262

Ranking: 7

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 13.986

Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 67.86 percent (38/56)

Ranking: T19

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 336.70 yards

Ranking: 1

Longest Drive

Stat: 375 yards

Ranking: T2

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 70.83 percent (51/72)

Ranking: T19

Sand Saves

Stat: 42.86 percent (3/7)

Ranking: T55

Scrambling

Stat: 76.19 percent (16/21)

Ranking: T8

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.63 putts

Ranking: 15

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 86 feet

Ranking: 6

Eagles

Stat: 3

Ranking: T1

Birdies

Stat: 20

Ranking: T18

Pars

Stat: 44

Ranking: T34

Bogeys

Stat: 5

Ranking: T6

