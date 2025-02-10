What's in Thomas Detry's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open winner

Thomas Detry put up a stellar show at TPC Scottsdale this week to earn his maiden win on the PGA Tour. The 32-year-old carded in rounds of 66, 64, 65, and 65 to total an impressive 24-under-par and win by 7 strokes.

Having carded in only four bogeys this week, fans were curious about Thomas Detry's secret to consistent scoring. The Belgian golfer's win was the result of his incredible skills and his equipment.

Thomas Detry had an average driving distance of 316.10 yards aided by his Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver set at 9 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 70 TX shaft.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open winner led the field with the most number of birdies. Detry's ability to read greens well, along with his Odyssey O-Works #7 Black putter helped him record 28 birdies in 4 rounds.

Trending

With his arsenal equipped Callaway, here's a full look at Thomas Derty's winning equipment for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via Golf WRX):

Driver

Club head: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 70 TX

3-Wood

Club head: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (16.5 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 85 TX

Hybrid

Club head: Callaway Epic (18 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX

Irons

Club heads: Callaway Apex Pro (4-Irons), Callaway Apex MB (5-Iron to PW)

Shafts: Project X 125 6.5

Wedges

Club heads: Callaway Opus (50 degrees, 54 degrees, 58 degrees)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Club head: Odyssey O-Works #7 Black

Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0

Grips

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet, Golf Pride MCC

Golf Ball

Golf balls: Callaway Chrome Tour X

Apart from earning his maiden win on the PGA Tour this week, Thomas Detry earned a grand check worth $1.656 million along with 500 FedEx Cup points.

Thomas Detry's 2025 WM Phoenix Open Stats

Here's a look at Thomas Detry's winning stats for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 3.429

Ranking: 12

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 7.050

Ranking: 1

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Stat: + 0.755

Ranking: 33

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 8.421

Ranking: 2

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 19.654

Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 58.93 percent (33/56)

Ranking: T19

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 316.10 yards

Ranking: 33

Longest Drive

Stat: 351 yards

Ranking: T39

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 86.11 percent (62/72)

Ranking: 1

Sand Saves

Stat: 50 percent (1/2)

Ranking: T43

Scrambling

Stat: 70 percent (7/10)

Ranking: T19

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.66 putts

Ranking: 5

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 104 feet

Ranking: 5

Birdies

Stat: 28

Ranking: 1

Pars

Stat: 40

Ranking: T74

Bogeys

Stat: 4

Ranking: 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback