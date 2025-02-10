What's in Thomas Detry's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open winner

Thomas Detry put up a stellar show at TPC Scottsdale this week to earn his maiden win on the PGA Tour. The 32-year-old carded in rounds of 66, 64, 65, and 65 to total an impressive 24-under-par and win by 7 strokes.
Having carded in only four bogeys this week, fans were curious about Thomas Detry's secret to consistent scoring. The Belgian golfer's win was the result of his incredible skills and his equipment.
Thomas Detry had an average driving distance of 316.10 yards aided by his Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver set at 9 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 70 TX shaft.
The 2025 WM Phoenix Open winner led the field with the most number of birdies. Detry's ability to read greens well, along with his Odyssey O-Works #7 Black putter helped him record 28 birdies in 4 rounds.
With his arsenal equipped Callaway, here's a full look at Thomas Derty's winning equipment for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via Golf WRX):
Driver
- Club head: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
- Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 70 TX
3-Wood
- Club head: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (16.5 degrees)
- Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 85 TX
Hybrid
- Club head: Callaway Epic (18 degrees)
- Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX
Irons
- Club heads: Callaway Apex Pro (4-Irons), Callaway Apex MB (5-Iron to PW)
- Shafts: Project X 125 6.5
Wedges
- Club heads: Callaway Opus (50 degrees, 54 degrees, 58 degrees)
- Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
- Club head: Odyssey O-Works #7 Black
- Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0
Grips
- Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet, Golf Pride MCC
Golf Ball
- Golf balls: Callaway Chrome Tour X
Apart from earning his maiden win on the PGA Tour this week, Thomas Detry earned a grand check worth $1.656 million along with 500 FedEx Cup points.
Thomas Detry's 2025 WM Phoenix Open Stats
Here's a look at Thomas Detry's winning stats for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Stat: + 3.429
- Ranking: 12
Strokes Gained: Approach to Green
- Stat: + 7.050
- Ranking: 1
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Stat: + 0.755
- Ranking: 33
Strokes Gained: Putting
- Stat: + 8.421
- Ranking: 2
Strokes Gained: Total
- Stat: + 19.654
- Ranking: 1
Driving Accuracy
- Stat: 58.93 percent (33/56)
- Ranking: T19
Average Driving Distance
- Stat: 316.10 yards
- Ranking: 33
Longest Drive
- Stat: 351 yards
- Ranking: T39
Greens in Regulation
- Stat: 86.11 percent (62/72)
- Ranking: 1
Sand Saves
- Stat: 50 percent (1/2)
- Ranking: T43
Scrambling
- Stat: 70 percent (7/10)
- Ranking: T19
Putts per Green in Regulation
- Stat: 1.66 putts
- Ranking: 5
Total Feet of Putts Made
- Stat: 104 feet
- Ranking: 5
Birdies
- Stat: 28
- Ranking: 1
Pars
- Stat: 40
- Ranking: T74
Bogeys
- Stat: 4
- Ranking: 5