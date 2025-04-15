What does Scottie Scheffler need to get his career slam?

Scottie Scheffler is considered one of the best golfers of the modern era. But he failed to defend his Masters title at Augusta National, allowing Rory McIlroy to complete his career Grand Slam. Only six players in the game's history have accomplished the monumental feat, and fans believe Scheffler will too someday. Here are the pending trophies he needs to get added to this list.

A career grand slam in golf consists of winning all four majors. While it appears simple enough, players frequently fail to accomplish this feat due to a single or two events. Take Rory McIlroy, for example, who took him 11 years to win the Masters and complete the Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler needs to win three more big events to accomplish this feat.

When it comes to Scottie Scheffler's career, he has only won two major golf tournaments, the Masters in 2022 and 2024. It means he'd need to win the U.S. Open, the Open Championship and the PGA Championship. Despite the fact that Scheffler hasn't won any of these three events, he has a strong track record at all of them.

For instance, Scheffler tied for second place at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 PGA Championship. He secured a tie for seventh place at The Open Championship in 2024. All these performances suggest that Scheffler has the potential to eventually join the legendary list of players who have completed the grand slam.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform at the Masters 2025?

Scottie Scheffler walked into the Augusta National this year with a lot of fan expectations on his shoulders.

He was the defending champion, hoping to make history by winning two consecutive Masters. Unfortunately, he fell short and finished with a total of 8-under-par 280. While it was a great score, it was three behind leaders Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Scottie Scheffler finished the week tied for fourth place. Here's an in-depth look at how he performed in each round:

Round 1: Scheffler began strongly, shooting a bogey-free 68 (−4), tying for second place

Scheffler began strongly, shooting a bogey-free 68 (−4), tying for second place Round 2: He carded a 71 (−1), bringing his total to 5-under-par

He carded a 71 (−1), bringing his total to 5-under-par Round 3: Scheffler posted an even-par 72, moving to 5-under-par overall

Scheffler posted an even-par 72, moving to 5-under-par overall Round 4: He concluded with a 69 (−3), securing fourth place

Scottie Scheffler performed consistently throughout the tournament, finishing with 17 birdies and only nine bogeys. Now that the Masters 2025 is over, he will concentrate on the next golf major, the PGA Championship.

The event is scheduled to take place from May 15 to 18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Scheffler had a great performance at the PGA Championship last year, finishing tied for 8th at 13-under-par 271. Fans are hoping that 2025 will be the year he wins his third golf major.

