What is Seth Waugh’s net worth? All you need to know about PGA of America CEO’s finances and income

Seth Waugh boasts an impressive net worth of $80 million. As the Chief Executive Officer of the PGA of America, he holds a pivotal role in shaping the future of professional golf in the United States.

But his journey to this esteemed position was marked by years of dedication and hard work. Waugh's association with the PGA of America didn't happen overnight. He served a prior three-year term as an Independent Director on the PGA of America Board of Directors, laying the foundation for his current role as CEO. In this capacity, he guides the business and overall strategy of one of the most influential organizations in golf.

Before his tenure with the PGA of America, Seth Waugh spent 13 years at Deutsche Bank, where he climbed the corporate ladder to eventually become the CEO of the Americas. Under his leadership, Deutsche Bank experienced unprecedented growth in the region. His impact extended beyond banking, as he collaborated with the PGA Tour to create the former Deutsche Bank Championship held in Boston.

Following his remarkable stint at Deutsche Bank, Waugh ventured into the world of technology investing. He served as a Senior Advisor and then as a Managing Director at Silver Lake, a renowned global leader in technology investments. His expertise in finance and technology continued to evolve, culminating in his appointment as Non-Executive Chairman of Alex. Brown, post the sale of Deutsche Bank's Private Client Services division to Raymond James.

In 2014, Seth Waugh joined the management team of Florida East Coast Industries.

Seth Waugh’s contribution to philanthropy

Seth Waugh at the 2023 PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Seth Waugh's influence stretches far beyond the world of golf. Waugh holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and English from Amherst College.

He has a robust background in finance and a commitment to philanthropy. He serves on the board of Franklin Templeton Advisors and the Advisory Board of Workday, Inc., demonstrating his active participation in the financial and technology sectors. Additionally, his previous role on the FINRA Board of Governors until 2015 underscored his commitment to regulatory matters within the financial industry.

Waugh's philanthropic efforts have been equally remarkable. He has served on the boards of several organizations, including the World Trade Center Memorial Foundation, YMCA of Greater New York, and the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater New York.

Notably, he has played a pivotal role in education, serving as President of the Board of the Lawrenceville School and as a Trustee at Wake Forest University. Additionally, Waugh championed the Women on Wall Street Conference, a vital initiative aimed at advancing opportunities for women in the financial services sector.