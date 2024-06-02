What shoes do golf’s biggest names wear? From Tiger Woods to Paige Spiranac

Most of golf's big names wear all their gear from their sponsors. By rocking their footwear, their outfits become iconic.

From PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods to golf influencer and former professional Paige Spiranac, here are the shoes golf's biggest names wear on the course:

#1 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods had been sponsored by Nike from August 1996, which was recently terminated. During that time, Woods not only wore his iconic wardrobe from the brand, he also wore their shoes. The PGA Tour winner has his own shoe with Nike called the Tiger Woods '13 which was released on the shoe's 10th year anniverasary since its inception.

Trending

However, fans were surprised when Woods showed up to the 2023 Augusta Masters in a pair of Titleist's black FootJoys. Nike went on to issue a statement stating that the footwear choice was made to accomodate Wood's leg injuries.

With Woods starting his own brand called Sun Day Red, he now wears his own shoes. In partnership with TaylorMade, the shoe features the iconic red sole with a classic style.

Tiger Woods, 2024 Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty)

#2 Paige Spiranac

Social media's favorite golf influencer Paige Spiranac wears Equpit For Play's golf shoes. The former professional player rocks the brand's Spectator Ladies Golf Shoe.

The shoe has a classic retro look with a leather exterior and microfibre fabric inside. The leather has an "intentionally distressed" look to promote the vintage look. The comfort traction sole is made up of three layers of EVA and a rubber outsole.

The shoe retails for $295 on Equipt For Play's website and comes with matching kilties.

Paige Spiranac on the practice range (Image via X @PaigeSpiranac)

#3 Brooks Koepka

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka has been a part of Nike's roster since 2016. Since his LIV Golf debut in 2022, Koepka has been wearing Nike's Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next % but has recently upgraded to the newer model. With the older model featuring only four spikes on the sole, the newest model features six, increasing traction.

The Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT % 2 NRG was designed with Brooks Keopka's inputs. During tournament appearances, Koepka wears a special editon of the same shoe.

During the 2023 Masters at Augusta National, Koepka wore the yellow 'Always Fresh' edition of the shoe. Featuring an extra Zoom unit, the shoe retails starting $200 on the brand's official website.

Brooks Koepka, The 2023 Masters (Image via Getty)

#4 Phil Mickelson

LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson wears Travis Matthew's The Ringer 2 golf shoes. Retailing for $179.95 on the brand's official website, the Ringer 2 has a modern look with waterproof technology. The shoe also features removable Softspikes Tour Flex Pro which has up to three degrees of traction and twn contact points promotiong stability.

The 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California saw Mickelson wearing a pair of custom made Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration shoe with rapper Travis Scott.

#5 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is another LIV Golf player rocking golf shoes from Travis Matthew on the golf course. Having been on Callaway's tour roster since 2021, he wears the Cuater The Wildcard golf shoes.

The shoe is made up of 100 percent genuine leather and is inspired by South Carolina. The spikeless shoe features a SweetSpot Cushioning System.

Jon Rahm, 2021 Masters (Image via Getty)