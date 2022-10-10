What is Shriners Children's Open prize money?

The Shriners Children's Open was the third PGA Tour 2022-23 season event. The event concluded on October 9 with 20-year-old Tommy Kim claiming the title after shooting a 5-under 66 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. The South Korean is on the rise this year, winning two out of the four PGA Tour events, having previously won the Wyndham Championship in August. He also played in the recently concluded Presidents Cup and won two out of the five matches he played.
Escalating prize money purses in golf this year have attracted attention from all around the world. The 2022 Shriners Children's Open prize purse has been set at $8 million with the winner getting $1.44 million. The winner will be the only player to take home more than $1 million.
2022 Shriners Children's Open prize money breakdown
Other than the prize money on offer, there are other perks and benefits for the players. The winner of the event will earn 500 FedEx Cup points as well as 42 Official World Golf Ranking points since it's an official PGA Tour event.
Moreover, the winner gets a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entry into the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Players’ Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2023.
With so much to offer on the table, here's the complete prize money breakdown:
1. Tommy Kim $1.44 milllion
2. Matthew NeSmith $712,000
3. Patrick Cantlay $712,000
4. Tom Hoge $336,667
5. Seonghyeon Kim $336,667
6. Mito Pereira $336,667
7. Sungjae Im $270,000
8. Jason Day $242,000
9. Si Woo Kim $242,000
10. Maverick McNealy $210,000
11. Adam Hadwin $210,000
12. Adam Schenk $170,000
13. Andrew Putnam $170,000
14. Davis Thompson $170,000
15. Harry Hall $130,000
16. Brian Harman $130,000
17. J.J. Spaun $130,000
18. Taylor Montgomery $130,000
19. Robby Shelton $130,000
20. Hayden Buckley $81,500
21. Justin Lower $81,500
22. Max Homa $81,500
23. Christiaan Bezuidenhout $81,500
24. Lucas Herbert $81,500
25. Kevin Streelman $81,500
26. J.T. Poston $81,500
27. Aaron Rai $81,500
28. Harris English $50,267
29. Brendon Todd $50,267
30. Patrick Welch $50,267
31. Ryan Moore $50,267
32. Mark Hubbard $50,267
33. Patrick Rodgers $50,267
34. Sam Ryder $50,267
35. Matt Wallace $50,267
36. Chad Ramey $50,267
37. Joel Dahmen $34,800
38. Chesson Hadley $34,800
39. Dean Burmester $34,800
40. Martin Laird $34,800
41. K.H. Lee $34,800
42. Kevin Yu $34,800
43. Cameron Davis $34,800
44. Byeong-Hun An $22,067
45. Will Gordon $22,067
46. David Lipsky $22,067
47. Jim Herman $22,067
48. Stewart Cink $22,067
49. Nick Hardy $22,067
50. Stephan Jaeger $22,067
51. Alexander Noren $22,067
52. Greyson Sigg $22,067
53. Spencer Levin $22,067
54. Taylor Pendrith $22,067
55. Christopher Gotterup $22,067
56. Doug Ghim $18,400
57. Brandon Wu $18,400
58. Tano Goya $18,400
59. Michael Thompson $18,400
60. Austin Smotherman $17,760
61. Austin Eckroat $17,760
62. Ben Griffin $17,760
63. Keith Mitchell $17,760
64. Tyson Alexander $17,040
65. Ben Martin $17,040
66. Phillip Knowles $17,040
67. Aaron Wise $17,040
68. Beau Hossler $17,040
69. Harrison Endycott $16,400
70. Adam Svensson $16,400
71. Thomas Detry $16,400
72. Tyler Duncan $16,080
73. Emiliano Grillo $15,840
74. Andrew Landry $15,840
75. Matthias Schwab $15,520
76. Patton Kizzire $15,520
77. Trevor Werbylo $15,280
The PGA Tour will next travel to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club for the ZOZO Championships in Japan from October 13 to 16.