What is Shriners Children's Open prize money?

The Shriners Children's Open was the third PGA Tour 2022-23 season event. The event concluded on October 9 with 20-year-old Tommy Kim claiming the title after shooting a 5-under 66 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. The South Korean is on the rise this year, winning two out of the four PGA Tour events, having previously won the Wyndham Championship in August. He also played in the recently concluded Presidents Cup and won two out of the five matches he played.

Escalating prize money purses in golf this year have attracted attention from all around the world. The 2022 Shriners Children's Open prize purse has been set at $8 million with the winner getting $1.44 million. The winner will be the only player to take home more than $1 million.

2022 Shriners Children's Open prize money breakdown

Other than the prize money on offer, there are other perks and benefits for the players. The winner of the event will earn 500 FedEx Cup points as well as 42 Official World Golf Ranking points since it's an official PGA Tour event.

Moreover, the winner gets a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entry into the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Players’ Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2023.

With so much to offer on the table, here's the complete prize money breakdown:

1. Tommy Kim $1.44 milllion

2. Matthew NeSmith $712,000

3. Patrick Cantlay $712,000

4. Tom Hoge $336,667

5. Seonghyeon Kim $336,667

6. Mito Pereira $336,667

7. Sungjae Im $270,000

8. Jason Day $242,000

9. Si Woo Kim $242,000

10. Maverick McNealy $210,000

11. Adam Hadwin $210,000

12. Adam Schenk $170,000

13. Andrew Putnam $170,000

14. Davis Thompson $170,000

15. Harry Hall $130,000

16. Brian Harman $130,000

17. J.J. Spaun $130,000

18. Taylor Montgomery $130,000

19. Robby Shelton $130,000

20. Hayden Buckley $81,500

21. Justin Lower $81,500

22. Max Homa $81,500

23. Christiaan Bezuidenhout $81,500

24. Lucas Herbert $81,500

25. Kevin Streelman $81,500

26. J.T. Poston $81,500

27. Aaron Rai $81,500

28. Harris English $50,267

29. Brendon Todd $50,267

30. Patrick Welch $50,267

31. Ryan Moore $50,267

32. Mark Hubbard $50,267

33. Patrick Rodgers $50,267

34. Sam Ryder $50,267

35. Matt Wallace $50,267

36. Chad Ramey $50,267

37. Joel Dahmen $34,800

38. Chesson Hadley $34,800

39. Dean Burmester $34,800

40. Martin Laird $34,800

41. K.H. Lee $34,800

42. Kevin Yu $34,800

43. Cameron Davis $34,800

44. Byeong-Hun An $22,067

45. Will Gordon $22,067

46. David Lipsky $22,067

47. Jim Herman $22,067

48. Stewart Cink $22,067

49. Nick Hardy $22,067

50. Stephan Jaeger $22,067

51. Alexander Noren $22,067

52. Greyson Sigg $22,067

53. Spencer Levin $22,067

54. Taylor Pendrith $22,067

55. Christopher Gotterup $22,067

56. Doug Ghim $18,400

57. Brandon Wu $18,400

58. Tano Goya $18,400

59. Michael Thompson $18,400

60. Austin Smotherman $17,760

61. Austin Eckroat $17,760

62. Ben Griffin $17,760

63. Keith Mitchell $17,760

64. Tyson Alexander $17,040

65. Ben Martin $17,040

66. Phillip Knowles $17,040

67. Aaron Wise $17,040

68. Beau Hossler $17,040

69. Harrison Endycott $16,400

70. Adam Svensson $16,400

71. Thomas Detry $16,400

72. Tyler Duncan $16,080

73. Emiliano Grillo $15,840

74. Andrew Landry $15,840

75. Matthias Schwab $15,520

76. Patton Kizzire $15,520

77. Trevor Werbylo $15,280

The PGA Tour will next travel to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club for the ZOZO Championships in Japan from October 13 to 16.

