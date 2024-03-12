What is The Players Championship 2024 bag policy? All you need to know

THE PLAYERS Championship is less than 48 hours away and many fans are gearing up for what is expected to be one of the best events of the season. The tournament authorities have published regulations for fans, including their bag policy.

Despite what it may seem, THE PLAYERS Championship bag policy has nothing to do with players' golf bags and everything to do with fans. The bag policy states that fans can only be in areas of the course with opaque bags measuring 6x6x6 inches and smaller, or clear bags measuring 12x6x12 inches and smaller.

Another important aspect to be taken into account by fans attending THE PLAYERS Championship is the Code of Conduct required at the event. The rules established by the code are as follows (via www.theplayers.com):

"Spectators will be subject to expulsion and the loss of ticket privileges for the following breaches of etiquette:

Making rude, vulgar or other inappropriate comments or gestures;

Verbal or physical harassment of players, volunteers, officials or spectators;

Distracting a player or any disruption of play;

Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, unsafe or illegal in nature;

Failing to follow the instruction of a championship official, volunteer or security personnel;

Failing to follow the mandatory mask rules and regulations;

Failing to follow the COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols.

THE PLAYERS Championship: A look at the history of the "Fifth Major"

THE PLAYERS Championship was first played in 1974 under the name Tournament Players Championship. The legendary Jack Nicklaus won the inaugural edition, beating JC Snead by two strokes.

Between 1974 and 1981, the tournament currently known as the "Fifth Major" due to its high purse and the strength it achieves each year in its field, was played on four different courses in Georgia, Texas and Florida. Starting with the 1982 edition, it began its relationship with TPC Sawgrass that extends to the present day.

The lowest score record for 72 holes (24 under 264) is held by Greg Norman who won in 1994. The course record (18 holes) is 63, set by Fred Couples in 1992. It has been tied several times since then (Greg Norman in 1994, Roberto Castro in 2013, Martin Kaymer in 2014, Hideki Matsuyama in 2020).

The largest margin of victory belongs to Steve Elkington, who defeated Scott Hoch by seven strokes in 1997.

The top winner of the event is Jack Nicklaus (1974, 1976, 1978), in the pre-TPC Sawgrass era. Other multi-winners include Fred Couples (1984, 1996), Steve Elkington (1991, 1997), Hal Sutton (1983, 2000), Davis Love III (1992, 2003) and Tiger Woods (2001, 2013).

The reigning champion is Scottie Scheffler. Other top players who have won at TPC Sawgrass include Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson.