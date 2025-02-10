What was Thomas Detry's key to winning the 2025 WM Phoenix Open? A look at the tournament stats

Thomas Detry earned his maiden title on the PGA Tour at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The Belgian golfer carded rounds of 66, 64, 65, and 65 to total an impressive 24 under par to grab the victory by a whopping 7 strokes.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open winner's key to winning the event in Arizona was his accuracy with his irons. Thomas Detry led the field in strokes gained in approaches. Having saved 7.050 strokes, the stat is a true testament to his exceptional ball flight control and skills.

Thomas Detry also led the WM Phoenix Open field in total strokes gained. He had an astounding 19.654 strokes gained throughout the course in four days, which was the product of his course management skills and his ability to take calculated risks at TPC Scottsdale.

Trending

The 32-year-old also had the most number of greens in regulations this week. Thomas Detry hit an incredible 62 out of 72 greens to get a percentage of 86.11.

Here's a full look at Thomas Detry's stats for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 3.429

Ranking: 12

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 7.050

Ranking: 1

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Stat: + 0.755

Ranking: 33

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 8.421

Ranking: 2

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 19.654

Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 58.93 percent (33/56)

Ranking: T19

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 316.10 yards

Ranking: 33

Longest Drive

Stat: 351 yards

Ranking: T39

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 86.11 percent (62/72)

Ranking: 1

Sand Saves

Stat: 50 percent (1/2)

Ranking: T43

Scrambling

Stat: 70 percent (7/10)

Ranking: T19

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.66 putts

Ranking: 5

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 104 feet

Ranking: 5

Birdies

Stat: 28

Ranking: 1

Pars

Stat: 40

Ranking: T74

Bogeys

Stat: 4

Ranking: 5

Thomas Detry earned a whopping $1.656 million for his performance along with 500 FedEx Cup points.

Thomas Detry's 2025 WM Phoenix Open Scores

Here's a look at Thomas Detry's scorecards for all rounds of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale (via PGA Tour):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback