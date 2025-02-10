What was Thomas Detry's key to winning the 2025 WM Phoenix Open? A look at the tournament stats

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Feb 10, 2025 00:45 GMT
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Thomas Detry, 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Thomas Detry earned his maiden title on the PGA Tour at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The Belgian golfer carded rounds of 66, 64, 65, and 65 to total an impressive 24 under par to grab the victory by a whopping 7 strokes.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open winner's key to winning the event in Arizona was his accuracy with his irons. Thomas Detry led the field in strokes gained in approaches. Having saved 7.050 strokes, the stat is a true testament to his exceptional ball flight control and skills.

Thomas Detry also led the WM Phoenix Open field in total strokes gained. He had an astounding 19.654 strokes gained throughout the course in four days, which was the product of his course management skills and his ability to take calculated risks at TPC Scottsdale.

The 32-year-old also had the most number of greens in regulations this week. Thomas Detry hit an incredible 62 out of 72 greens to get a percentage of 86.11.

Here's a full look at Thomas Detry's stats for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

  • Stat: + 3.429
  • Ranking: 12

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

  • Stat: + 7.050
  • Ranking: 1

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

  • Stat: + 0.755
  • Ranking: 33

Strokes Gained: Putting

  • Stat: + 8.421
  • Ranking: 2

Strokes Gained: Total

  • Stat: + 19.654
  • Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

  • Stat: 58.93 percent (33/56)
  • Ranking: T19

Average Driving Distance

  • Stat: 316.10 yards
  • Ranking: 33

Longest Drive

  • Stat: 351 yards
  • Ranking: T39

Greens in Regulation

  • Stat: 86.11 percent (62/72)
  • Ranking: 1

Sand Saves

  • Stat: 50 percent (1/2)
  • Ranking: T43

Scrambling

  • Stat: 70 percent (7/10)
  • Ranking: T19

Putts per Green in Regulation

  • Stat: 1.66 putts
  • Ranking: 5

Total Feet of Putts Made

  • Stat: 104 feet
  • Ranking: 5

Birdies

  • Stat: 28
  • Ranking: 1

Pars

  • Stat: 40
  • Ranking: T74

Bogeys

  • Stat: 4
  • Ranking: 5

Thomas Detry earned a whopping $1.656 million for his performance along with 500 FedEx Cup points.

Thomas Detry's 2025 WM Phoenix Open Scores

Here's a look at Thomas Detry's scorecards for all rounds of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale (via PGA Tour):

Round 1

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 4

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Edited by Tushhita Barua
