What does Tiger Woods eat? Exploring the legendary golfer's diet

Tiger Woods has had an illustrious career of more than two decades. He has also been playing the game of golf for more than four decades. It isn't possible to have such longevity without exceptional fitness. Fitness is not only about sweating out in the gym, it also requires a great nutritious diet.

Woods has an astonishing number of 110 golf victories around the globe and has 82 PGA Tour titles, the joint most in professional golf history.

While many thought he was behind his good days, Tiger made a comeback in 2019 by winning the 83rd Masters.

What actually is Tiger Woods diet

Balanced nutrition is essential for the consistency of any athlete. Tiger Woods is no different. In one of the interviews given to GOLFTV, he revealed that he eats around seven meals a day. He loses weight fast if he doesn't eat enough.

"I’m always hungry. I struggle with keeping my weight up so if I don’t eat enough, I typically lose weight very quickly.” said the former No. 1 in an interview with GOLFTV.

Breakfast

As per Topend Sports, Tiger eats egg whites and a vegetable omelette as his post-workout breakfast

To everyone's surprise, Woods doesn't have a trademark athlete diet. He was seen enjoying a huge sandwich on the course during the initial hours of the PGA Championship in May this year. This surprised a lot of people.

Interestingly, no one can record it.

Lunch

Tiger woods prefers fish items like sushi

According to The Beet, Woods depends upon high-protein sources during lunch. He prefers fish items such as sushi and Mediterranean diet-style dining. As per Topend Sports, Wood likes to have chicken too when he is at home. Sometimes he likes to have salads and veggies.

Dinners

Tiger Woods had prime steak fajita in his 2020 menu (culinarycravings.net)

Woods has hosted many dinners, thanks to his success. Between 2002 and 2003, his menu included sushi, crab cakes, porterhouse steak, and vegetables, followed by chocolate cake for dessert.

As per The Masters on Twitter, his dinner in 2020 had prime steak fajitas, shrimp and tuna sushi, churros, flan, and sopapillas as dessert.

Snacks full of nuts

Tiger Woods likes to have thinly sliced bananas( Image via Freepik)

Golf is a sport where you need to walk too much. Obviously, it results in a lot of calories being shredded. According to Golf Monthly, a good snack for golfers contains a good amount of carbohydrates, fat and protein.

Woods advised his fellow golfer Lexi Thompson that athletes should eat regularly after every two to three holes, as per GOLF.com. Some golfers prefer having protein shakes during events, while others resort to nuts to maintain their energy.

TGR Live on Twitter stated that Woods likes to have whole wheat bread, a thinly sliced banana, and almond or peanut butter with raw unfiltered honey as part of his snacky diet.

Woods also loves to have chewing gum in between holes. Golf Digest tells that the gum helps in repressing his uncontrollable desire for food when he's on the tour.

