What is Tiger Woods mother's Nationality?

Tiger Woods is one of the most decorated golfers in the world with 15 major titles and 82 PGA Tour victories. While his achievements on the golf course speak for themselves, the legendary golfer also has a close relationship with his parents, Earl and Kultida Woods.

Tiger has spoken openly about his attachment to his father, and his life has taken a significant turn since his father's death. Few people, however, are familiar with Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida Woods. Let us delve deeper into the life of the legendary golfer's mother.

Kultida Woods early life and occupation

Kultida Woods was born on September 30, 1946, in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, and has lived in the United States for the majority of her life. Her parents divorced when she was a child, and she grew up with three other siblings. Kultida Woods is a Thai native who comes from a mixed ethnic background that includes Chinese and Dutch ancestors.

Kultida Woods was raised in a Buddhist culture, which she instilled in her children. Earl Woods met her in 1966 while stationed in Thailand as a member of the army. Kultida was a civilian secretary in the US Army office at the time, but she moved to the US with him in 1968. The couple married a year later, in 1969. She was only 25 years old when she married.

After that, the couple moved to California, where their only child, Tiger Woods, was born in December 1975, six years after their marriage. Tiger's mother gave him the Thai-inspired middle name Eldrick Tont Woods, which means "beginning" in Thai.

Kultida has been one of Tiger's most steadfast supporters throughout his career. She accompanied him to the golf course when he was a child and was present at the majority of Tiger's professional matches.

In an interview to Golf magazine, Tiger shared details about his mom being a tough woman and that he was scared of her. He shared:

"He said, "My dad may have been in the Special Forces, but I was never afraid of him. My mom’s still here and I’m still deathly afraid of her. She’s a very tough, tough old lady, very demanding. She was the hand, she was the one, I love her so much, but she was tough."

Unlike her husband, Earl Woods, who was open with the media, Kultida Woods preferred a low-key profile, but she has had a significant influence in Tiger's life, supporting and guiding him through all of his ups and downs.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to my biggest supporter and the rock in our family. Thank you for your continuous love and for still being that smile in the crowd I look for after the 18th hole. Love you Mom! Wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to my biggest supporter and the rock in our family. Thank you for your continuous love and for still being that smile in the crowd I look for after the 18th hole. Love you Mom! https://t.co/mEs157sfB2

What does Kultida Woods do now?

The 75-year-old philanthropist reportedly lives in Florida near Tiger's home and works with the Tiger Woods Foundation. She often helps the unfortunate by providing financial assistance to children in Thailand to attend school through her initiatives. Kutilda Woods still goes to Tiger tournaments and is often seen with him, never shy about expressing her love for her son. Case in point, an ESPN interview, where in she said:

“I always told him, ‘You can always count on Mom. Mom will never lie to you. Every night, I pray to the Buddha that in the next life Tiger will be my son.”

Tiger and Kultida share a beautiful and adorable mother-son bond and it's no surprise that Tiger respects and adores his mother.

