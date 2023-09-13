What is Tom Watson's net worth as of 2023? Ace golfer's career earnings and more explored

Ace golfer Tom Watson is one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. He has won 70 professional titles, including 39 on the PGA Tour. He has also won eight majors in his four-decade-long career.
Watson last played on the PGA Tour in 2016, when he made his last appearance at the Masters Tournament. In his 42-year career on the PGA Tour, he has made $11,081,140. $9,414,927 of the sum has come from official events, while the remaining $1,072,425 has come from unofficial tournaments.
As per Celebrity Net Worth, the eight-time major champion has a net worth of more than $25 million. Most of his earnings have come from his professional successes.
Watson's best year in terms of earnings was 1996, when he earned $981,238, including $761,238 from official events. That year, he won the Memorial Tournament and had three more top-10 finishes.
In 1998, the five-time Open Championship winner earned more than $976,585 from official events. He had four top-10 finishes, including two runner-up finishes and a win at the MasterCard Colonial.
Here are Watson's earnings over the years:
- 2015: $11,623
- 2014: $53,727
- 2013: $28,980
- 2012: $28,470
- 2011: $72,067
- 2010: $149,371
- 2009: $732,603
- 2007: $64,350
- 2006: $21,578
- 2005: $26,243
- 2004: $10,350
- 2003: $108,017
- 2002: $180,130
- 2001: $9,950
- 2000: $158,409
- 1999: $406,410
- 1998: $976,585
- 1997: $479,146
- 1996: $981,238
- 1995: $320,785
- 1994: $621,698
- 1993: $342,023
- 1992: $299,818
- 1991: $366,217
- 1990: $213,989
- 1989: $249,398
- 1988: $281,036
- 1987: $653,150
- 1986: $283,090
- 1985: $229,864
- 1984: $517,730
- 1983: $297,519
- 1982: $370,883
- 1981: $350,097
- 1980: $590,808
How many titles has Tom Watson won? Golfer's professional wins explored
The 74-year-old has won 39 PGA Tour titles in his career, which is the 10th highest of all time. He has also won eight major championships, the sixth-highest total in the history of golf. He has won five Open Championships, two Masters, and a US Open.
The only major the veteran golfer didn't win was the PGA Championship, where he finished joint runner-up in 1978 after losing in the playoff hole.
Here's a look at Watson's wins on the PGA Tour:
- 1974: Western Open
- 1975: Byron Nelson Golf Classic
- 1975: The Open Championship
- 1977: Bing Crosby National Pro-Am
- 1977: Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational
- 1977: Masters Tournament
- 1977: Western Open (2)
- 1977: The Open Championship (2)
- 1978: Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open
- 1978: Bing Crosby National Pro-Am (2)
- 1978: Byron Nelson Golf Classic (2)
- 1978: Colgate Hall of Fame Classic
- 1978: Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic
- 1979: Sea Pines Heritage Classic
- 1979: MONY Tournament of Champions
- 1979: Byron Nelson Golf Classic (3)
- 1979: Memorial Tournament
- 1979: Colgate Hall of Fame Classic (2)
- 1980: Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational (2)
- 1980: Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open
- 1980: MONY Tournament of Champions (2)
- 1980: Greater New Orleans Open
- 1980: Byron Nelson Golf Classic (4)
- 1980: The Open Championship (3)
- 1980: World Series of Golf
- 1981: Masters Tournament (2)
- 1981: USF&G New Orleans Open (2)
- 1981: Atlanta Classic
- 1982: Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open (2)
- 1982: Sea Pines Heritage (2)
- 1982: U.S. Open
- 1982: The Open Championship (4)
- 1983: The Open Championship (5)
- 1984: Seiko-Tucson Match Play Championship
- 1984: MONY Tournament of Champions (3)
- 1984: Western Open (3)
- 1987: Nabisco Championship
- 1996: Memorial Tournament (2)
- 1998: MasterCard Colonial