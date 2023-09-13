What is Tom Watson's net worth as of 2023? Ace golfer's career earnings and more explored

Ace golfer Tom Watson is one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. He has won 70 professional titles, including 39 on the PGA Tour. He has also won eight majors in his four-decade-long career.

Watson last played on the PGA Tour in 2016, when he made his last appearance at the Masters Tournament. In his 42-year career on the PGA Tour, he has made $11,081,140. $9,414,927 of the sum has come from official events, while the remaining $1,072,425 has come from unofficial tournaments.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the eight-time major champion has a net worth of more than $25 million. Most of his earnings have come from his professional successes.

Watson's best year in terms of earnings was 1996, when he earned $981,238, including $761,238 from official events. That year, he won the Memorial Tournament and had three more top-10 finishes.

In 1998, the five-time Open Championship winner earned more than $976,585 from official events. He had four top-10 finishes, including two runner-up finishes and a win at the MasterCard Colonial.

Here are Watson's earnings over the years:

2015: $11,623

2014: $53,727

2013: $28,980

2012: $28,470

2011: $72,067

2010: $149,371

2009: $732,603

2007: $64,350

2006: $21,578

2005: $26,243

2004: $10,350

2003: $108,017

2002: $180,130

2001: $9,950

2000: $158,409

1999: $406,410

1998: $976,585

1997: $479,146

1996: $981,238

1995: $320,785

1994: $621,698

1993: $342,023

1992: $299,818

1991: $366,217

1990: $213,989

1989: $249,398

1988: $281,036

1987: $653,150

1986: $283,090

1985: $229,864

1984: $517,730

1983: $297,519

1982: $370,883

1981: $350,097

1980: $590,808

How many titles has Tom Watson won? Golfer's professional wins explored

The 74-year-old has won 39 PGA Tour titles in his career, which is the 10th highest of all time. He has also won eight major championships, the sixth-highest total in the history of golf. He has won five Open Championships, two Masters, and a US Open.

The only major the veteran golfer didn't win was the PGA Championship, where he finished joint runner-up in 1978 after losing in the playoff hole.

Here's a look at Watson's wins on the PGA Tour:

1974: Western Open

1975: Byron Nelson Golf Classic

1975: The Open Championship

1977: Bing Crosby National Pro-Am

1977: Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational

1977: Masters Tournament

1977: Western Open (2)

1977: The Open Championship (2)

1978: Joe Garagiola-Tucson Open

1978: Bing Crosby National Pro-Am (2)

1978: Byron Nelson Golf Classic (2)

1978: Colgate Hall of Fame Classic

1978: Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic

1979: Sea Pines Heritage Classic

1979: MONY Tournament of Champions

1979: Byron Nelson Golf Classic (3)

1979: Memorial Tournament

1979: Colgate Hall of Fame Classic (2)

1980: Andy Williams-San Diego Open Invitational (2)

1980: Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open

1980: MONY Tournament of Champions (2)

1980: Greater New Orleans Open

1980: Byron Nelson Golf Classic (4)

1980: The Open Championship (3)

1980: World Series of Golf

1981: Masters Tournament (2)

1981: USF&G New Orleans Open (2)

1981: Atlanta Classic

1982: Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open (2)

1982: Sea Pines Heritage (2)

1982: U.S. Open

1982: The Open Championship (4)

1983: The Open Championship (5)

1984: Seiko-Tucson Match Play Championship

1984: MONY Tournament of Champions (3)

1984: Western Open (3)

1987: Nabisco Championship

1996: Memorial Tournament (2)

1998: MasterCard Colonial