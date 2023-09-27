What is Tommy Fleetwood’s Ryder Cup record? Exploring his past performances and more

Tommy Fleetwood has become a familiar face in the Ryder Cup arena. His journey in this biennial contest began with the 2018 Ryder Cup, where he made his debut appearance at Le Golf National in France.

Fleetwood's maiden Ryder Cup campaign in 2018 was nothing short of spectacular. Paired with his close friend and compatriot, Francesco Molinari, the duo earned the moniker "Moliwood." Fleetwood and Molinari won all four matches they played together, becoming the first pairing in Ryder Cup history to achieve this feat.

The 2018 Ryder Cup concluded with Team Europe emerging as champions, triumphing over Team USA with a score of 17.5 to 10.5. Tommy Fleetwood's stellar contributions were widely praised during this event.

Fleetwood returned to the Ryder Cup stage in 2021, this time at Whistling Straits in the United States. He went 0–1-2 with a tie in his Sunday singles match against Jordan Spieth. Fleetwood had a winless pairing with Viktor Hovland, marking a departure from his previously successful partnership with Molinari. The European team faced a tough test and ultimately succumbed to Team USA with a score of 19-9.

Fleetwood boasts an impressive overall record of four wins, two losses, and two ties in his Ryder Cup appearances. His record includes a 2-1-1 score in four-ball matches, a flawless 2-0-0 record in foursomes matches, and a 0-1-1 score in singles matches.

“I’ve been very close to him in my Ryder Cup journey” - Tommy Fleetwood on his bond with Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari of Italy and Tommy Fleetwood of England (Image via Getty)

Tommy Fleetwood is gearing up for yet another thrilling chapter in his Ryder Cup journey, this time at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Recalling his previous Ryder Cup triumph in 2018, Fleetwood acknowledges that Paris holds a special place in his heart.

"Paris owns a special place in a lot of our hearts, and it’s the last Ryder Cup that we won. And it’s been five years, so it’s actually been quite a long time,” said Fleetwood (via AP News)

Fleetwood's camaraderie with Molinari extends beyond the fairways. He continues to maintain a strong bond with Francesco and his family, including Valentina, Molinari's wife.

“I’m still so, so close to Fran and Valentina and the family. Chatting to him during the day is very, very cool for me. I’ve been very close to him in my Ryder Cup journey. He’s played a huge part in that so far,” he added.