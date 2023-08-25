What is the TOUR Championship’s bag policy? All you need to know

As the ongoing TOUR Championship unfolds at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, it's crucial for attendees to be well-versed in the event's bag policy to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience.

The policy is designed to prioritize safety and convenience for all participants, making it essential for attendees to familiarize themselves with the guidelines.

The event features the top 30 players who have qualified to compete for the coveted FedExCup trophy and the impressive $18 million FedExCup Bonus.

Notable players in the field include FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele.

Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, and Viktor Hovland share the lead after the first round, all sitting at an impressive 10-under par.

For attendees of the PGA Tour, being well-informed about the bag policy is essential. Personal bags that are smaller than 6" x 6" x 6" are permitted. Clear bags with dimensions not exceeding 12" x 6" x 12" are also allowed, contributing to a streamlined security process.

A one-gallon clear resealable plastic bag is an acceptable option for attendees, and the tournament's discretion governs the allowance of food brought in a clear, resealable plastic bag (not larger than a one-gallon bag).

Reusable plastic or metal cups or bottles up to 32 ounces are permitted but must be emptied upon entry and exit.

Mobile devices like phones, iPads, and PDAs are permitted when turned off, adhering to the PGA TOUR's Mobile Device Policy. Practice rounds permit the use of point-and-shoot, film, or DSL cameras with lenses smaller than 6 inches.

Umbrellas without sleeves, portable radios with headsets, and binoculars without cases are allowed.

While medically necessary materials, strollers, small diaper bags, and essential baby supplies are allowed when the infant is present, attendees should be prepared for security checks on these items.

A guide to the TOUR Championship Bag Policy

Prohibited items include bags exceeding small purse dimensions, glass cups or bottles (except for medical or infant needs), refreshments, computers or laptops, fireworks, laser pointers, radios, televisions, portable speakers, oversized chairs, selfie sticks, handheld camera stabilizers, and coolers.

Motorized scooters for mobility aids are permitted for those with mobility impairments, while motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, skateboards, and drones are not allowed.

In conclusion, understanding the TOUR Championship's bag policy is essential for attendees to fully enjoy the golf action while adhering to safety measures.

By familiarizing themselves with the TOUR Championship guidelines and abiding by the dos and don'ts, participants can ensure a memorable and secure experience at the TOUR Championship.