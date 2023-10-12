What is the weather forecast for PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open 2023

As the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open 2023 gets ready to tee off at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, the weather forecast indicates that it is a promising condition for the players with just one minor challenge.

The forecast indicates that the tournament might be challenging as the winds are expected to be stronger than expected.

It is expected to be at 22mph, presenting a tough condition to play on. The good news is that the conditions are perfect for the remainder of the tournament.

Players can expect warm and pleasant conditions, with the temperature predicted at 82 degrees throughout the weekend.

Notably, the forecast shows almost zero rain chances, a relief for players as wet conditions can drastically affect gameplay.

History and past winners of PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open 2023

Expand Tweet

The PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open 2023 has become an important fixture on the PGA Tour. This event was started in 1983 and has attracted top golfers from all over the world. As the fourth event in the tour's wrap-around season, it takes place annually in October in Las Vegas.

The Shriners Children’s Open carries a purse of $8.4 million and awards valuable FedExCup points, attracting some of the biggest names in golf.

Past winners include legendary figures like Tiger Woods, Greg Norman, and Davis Love III, as well as more recent stars like Bryson DeChambeau and Tom Kim, the defending champion.

Tom Kim of South Korea before the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open 2023 (Image via Getty)

Currently favored at 10-1, Tom Kim hopes to clinch back-to-back victories. Despite an ankle injury at The Open, Kim has consistently performed well, with several top-25 finishes in his bag.

He'll be up against talented players like Ludvig Aberg, Si Woo Kim, and Cam Davis, promising an exciting and competitive tournament.

While the first round may witness gusty winds, the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open promises top-notch golf action with weather conditions favoring the players.