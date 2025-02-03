What was Rory McIlroy's key to winning the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? A look at the tournament stats

Rory McIlroy earned his 27th title on the PGA Tour following a stellar show at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 35-year-old won the Signature Event by a two-stroke margin over Shane Lowry with a total score of 21 under par.

The Northern Irishman led the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field in many stats. McIlroy ranked first in the field in strokes gained off the tee. He saved an incredible 5.970 strokes by playing carefully calculated shots from the tee box.

Rory McIlroy also led the field in total strokes, gaining a whopping 13.985 strokes throughout the week. The stat is a true testament to the Ryder Cup star's course management skills and calculated risk-taking.

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am's longest driver was McIlroy, who averaged a whopping 336.70 yards off the tee over four rounds. With a driving accuracy of 67.86 percent by hitting 38 out of 56 fairways, Rory McIlroy had the second-longest drive in the field with one of his drives traveling an incredible 375 yards.

Having carded in a hole-in-one during the first round of the tournament, the Northern Irishman led the field in most number of eagles carded in. He recorded 3 eagles, 20 birdies, and 44 pars.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's stats for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 5.970

Ranking: 1

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 3.368

Ranking: 17

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Stat: + 0.385

Ranking: 33

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 4.262

Ranking: 7

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 13.986

Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 67.86 percent (38/56)

Ranking: T19

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 336.70 yards

Ranking: 1

Longest Drive

Stat: 375 yards

Ranking: T2

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 70.83 percent (51/72)

Ranking: T19

Sand Saves

Stat: 42.86 percent (3/7)

Ranking: T55

Scrambling

Stat: 76.19 percent (16/21)

Ranking: T8

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.63 putts

Ranking: 15

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 86 feet

Ranking: 6

Eagles

Stat: 3

Ranking: T1

Birdies

Stat: 20

Ranking: T18

Pars

Stat: 44

Ranking: T34

Bogeys

Stat: 5

Ranking: T6

Rory McIlroy's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scorecards

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's winning scorecards at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that earned him $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 - Spyglass Hill Golf Course (6 under par 66)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 2

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 1

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 - Pebble Beach Golf Links (2 under par 70)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 5

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 3

Round 3 - Pebble Beach Golf Links (7 under par 65)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 4 - Pebble Beach Golf Links (6 under par 66)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 2

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

