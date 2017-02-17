What's In The Bag: 2016 PGTI Rookie of the Year, Aman Raj at the Golconda Masters

The Patna-based lad is coached by his dad and has held the India No.1 Amateur position in the past.

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 17 Feb 2017, 20:57 IST

Driver – Callaway 2016 XR Pro , Shaft – Oban Devotion 65 grams Stiff flex, Loft – 10.5 degrees set at 9.5 degrees with a neutral setting. He’ been playing the club since the 2016 Panasonic Open, he previously played a Ping G30 driver but cracked the face and subsequently replaced it with his current one.

Distance – 270 yards