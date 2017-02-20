What's in the Bag: Former Asian Tour winner, Himmat Singh Rai at the Golconda Masters

At the Golconda Masters in Hyderabad, Himmat Rai showed promising signs of things to come for the 2017 PGTI season

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 20 Feb 2017, 13:22 IST

Driver: Titleist 913D2 Loft: 9.5 degrees playing at 10 degrees, A1 setting (neutral) Shaft: Tour AD DI 6X, 60 grams X flex tipped half an inch

He really trusts this club having hit a lot of good drives under pressure. Himmat relies on his driving and putting as mainstays of his game. He has played the driver since the latter part of the 2014 season.