When Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly shared the importance of having a ‘bigger’ grip in the game of golf

Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly opened up about having big grips on the golf clubs while playing together. The former US Open winner collaborated with the PGA Tour Champions player for his popular Break 50 challenge last year.

Ad

The LIV golfer dropped a video of their game on their YouTube channel on August 14, 2024, and a short clip of it was shared by Nuclr Golf on its X account on Friday. In the clip, the duo discussed their game and how important it is to have big grips. Bryson DeChambeau said:

"That's the biggest problem that I always had with bigger grips like this. Normally, when they were first built whenever I'd grip it, it'd squish. And it's like move. And I didn't like that."

Ad

Trending

Daly, in response, added the importance of grips for amateurs. He said:

"But it's all about trying to teach amateurs how to play golf. Get fitted with your grip, not your clubs. That's very true. The smaller the grip is, if you put your hands on a grip and you take it back, and there's gap between your left arm and your right hand, you're screwed.

Ad

"That means you are not controlling the golf club. So go get fitted golf clubs for grips. Nobody does that. I think the bigger the grip is the better you're gonna play," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau is known for his long shots on the greens and also his unique challenges on social media. The American golfer took a hole-in-one over his mansion challenge earlier this year and recently had a short cup challenge on Instagram. In the new challenge, he tried to hit the tee ball straight into a small cup on his house balcony from the ground floor to the first floor.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly discussed putting

During the Break 50 challenge last year, after playing in 11 holes, Bryson DeChambeau asked John Daly about his best putting streaks. The American golfer talked about his game in the early 2000s when he won at Torrey Pines. He said (via Golf.com):

"In ’04, when I won Torrey Pines, Vijay beat me in a playoff, Tiger beat me in a playoff. But that year, I dedicated myself to practice, because, you know, I didn’t have any injuries back then. I was going to be the No. 1 putter on the PGA Tour — and I was.”

Ad

Daly further talked about his game and added:

“It wasn’t like 5-footers and 4-footers. I mean, it was like the 10-footers that you have to make when you’re going to win. Fifteen-footers. Whether it was for birdie, eagle, par. Pars are the most important because that keeps it going. A bad chip? All right, just make the putt. So I dedicated myself, and I think I probably hit — I can’t imagine how many putts I hit that year, just practicing.”

Ad

John Daly's Break 50 challenge video with Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most popular videos on his channel. It has accumulated around 9.7 million views so far.

For the challenge, DeChambeau also collaborated with US President Donald Trump, golf influencers Paige Spiranac Grant Horvat, and LIV golfers Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More