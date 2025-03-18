  • home icon
When Charley Hull neglected Tiger Woods & chose a 20-time LPGA Tour winner

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 18, 2025 14:41 GMT
When Charley Hull neglected Tiger Woods &amp; chose a 20-time LPGA Tour winner (Images via Getty)
When Charley Hull neglected Tiger Woods & chose a 20-time LPGA Tour winner (Images via Getty)

When choosing between Laura Davies, a women's golf legend, and Tiger Woods, the golfer with 15 Majors and 82 PGA Tour wins, English golf star Charley Hull once made her opinion clear. She was asked in a short interview with Golf Holidays Direct for her opinion on a few choices, including one between Woods and Davies.

Hull said in the rapid-fire interview that she'd choose the 20-time LPGA Tour winner over Woods two years ago:

"Oooh, I'll go Laura. I love Laura." [0:45]

She also said she'd prefer a five-iron over a three-wood, a driver over a lob wedge, parkland over links golf, four-putting a difficult hole over hitting it out of bounds, winning a Major over shooting a 59, football over rugby, Dubai over the USA, Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, and dogs "all day" over cats.

Hull also joked that she liked "neither" of KFC versus McDonald's and Beyonce versus Usher. The interviewer closed by saying they now had a much fuller picture of who Hull was. That includes who she'd pick when given the choice between two of golf's legends.

Charley Hull vows to quit smoking

Charley Hull rose to fame partially for her personality off the course. While her skills, which have landed her in and around the top 10 of the Rolex Rankings quite a lot, have played a role, it was a viral photo of her signing an autograph while smoking that truly skyrocketed her fame.

Charley Hull has vowed to give up smoking (Image via Imagn)
Charley Hull has vowed to give up smoking (Image via Imagn)

She's said now that she plans to quit smoking. This is something she's teased before, but she is now making a firm and possibly costly decision to actually leave the habit behind.

Via Golfweek, the LPGA Tour star said:

"Today, I've made the decision that I'm going to stop smoking. If I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I'll give you [Ryan Evans] 10 grand, and I'm shaking on that. Deal."

Hull also confirmed that she couldn't win anything from the bet, so she is only doing it to kick the habit. She even asked Evans to throw the pack of cigarettes in the trash to fully show her commitment. Now, the clock is ticking on those two months.

Edited by Luke Koshi
