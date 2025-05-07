When Charley Hull revealed Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as part of her dream four-ball pairing

Charley Hull made her debut on the LPGA Tour in 2015 following a successful amateur career. During an interview conducted by the Ladies European Tour in 2016, the now 29-year-old revealed fun facts about herself, including her dream four-ball pairing.

In 2016, when asked who her golfing idols were, the two-time LPGA Tour winner named Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, and Laura Davis. Charley Hull went on to say that her dream foursome pairings include herself, Woods, Ballesteros, and Rory McIlroy.

Here's a look at Charley Hull talking about her dream pairing (via YouTube 1:23 - 1:40):

Charley Hull regulary takes to her social media platforms to support fellow professional golfers. Following Rory McIlroy's historical win at the 2025 Masters Tournament, she spoke publically about the criticism the career Grand Slam winner has faced throughout his career.

"At the end of the day, what people say about you, whether it's good or bad, is irrelevant. If you're doing something good, people always have bad things to say about you, and try to bring you down because you're doing well. My famous saying is, 'People's opinions don't pay my bills.' So you've just got to brush it off with a pinch of salt, you know what I mean?" she told US Weekly.

Charley Hull not only draws golfing inspiration from Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, but she also tries to implement her learning into her personal life. According to the Daily Mail, the World No. 14 golfer revealed that the Northern Irishman's highly publicized marital issues influenced her to keep her relationship quiet.

How did Charley Hull perform at her latest LPGA Tour event?

Charley Hull's latest appearance on the LPGA Tour was at last week's Black Desert Championship. The England representative tied for 40th place with a total score of 8-under par. She carded in rounds of 70, 70, 70, and 70 to total 280 for the week in Utah to earn $14,710 and 13 Race to CME Globe points for her performance.

Here's a look at her scorecards from the tournament (via LPGA Tour);

Ad

Ad

Charley Hull will not be teeing it up at this week's Mizuho Americas Open. Her next appearance has not been disclosed.

