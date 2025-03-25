  • home icon
  When Charlie Woods was revealed to be a trash talker like Tiger Woods by a 15-time PGA Tour winner

When Charlie Woods was revealed to be a trash talker like Tiger Woods by a 15-time PGA Tour winner

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 25, 2025 17:52 GMT
Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle - Source: Imagn
When Charlie Woods was revealed to be a trash talker like Tiger Woods by a 15-time PGA Tour winner (Source: Imagn)

When it comes to talking trash on the golf course, Charlie Woods is evidently just like his father, Tiger Woods. The legendary golfer has long been one of the most frequent talkers on the course, and he will let other players know where they stand and where he stands.

Back in 2020, it was revealed that that on-course trait was passed on to Charlie. The young golfer may not have taken everything in golf from his father, but he learned that skill quickly.

15-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas said via The Florida Times-Union:

"For some reason, Charlie always wants to beat me ... it doesn't matter what it is. Although he's never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he talks trash just like his dad."
Thomas was at the PNC Championship, a family duo tournament that the Woods have played for the last four years. It was there that Thomas revealed his ultimate goal wasn't necessarily to win but rather to silence the Woods duo's trash talk.

He said:

"It will be fun. We'll have that inner tournament within a tournament ... trying to shut his little mouth up, but it will be fun."
The Woods have gone on to compete in and presumably talk a lot of trash during the last four PNC Championships. In 2024, they fell at the last second to Bernhard Langer and his son.

Tiger Woods confirms new relationship

It has been a tumultuous year for Tiger Woods. He launched TGL to a successful first season, although he and co-founder Rory McIlroy missed the playoffs. He also endured the death of his mother, which cost him some playing time to grieve.

Tiger Woods has had a busy 2025 (Image via Getty)
Tiger Woods has had a busy 2025 (Image via Getty)

In trying to ramp up to play the Masters in April, he tore his Achilles and had to get surgery. He will be out for the foreseeable future, and at 49, his playing future is somewhat in doubt.

To close out the recent string of big news involving Tiger Woods, the legendary golfer also announced that he's dating Vanessa Trump, a former daughter-in-law of the current US president.

He said in his caption announcing the long-rumored relationship on X:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Per Newsweek, Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren had this reaction when told of the relationship:

"Seriously? A Trump? For real?"

The outlet reported that it was a humourous statement, not a concerned one. The relationship had been rumored for a long time before Woods and the president's ex-daughter-in-law officially revealed themselves to the internet.

Edited by Luke Koshi
