When an emotional Tiger Woods thanked his mother as he was presented with the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump: "I love you, Mom"

Tiger Woods was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the serene White House Rose Garden in May 2019. The 15-time major championship winner was supported by his mother, the late Kultida Woods, and his two children, Sam and Charlie.

While receiving the honor, one of the highest civilian awards in the United States, Woods took a moment to express his gratitude to his mother. During President Donald Trump's introductory speech, he shared that he was close to the 82-time PGA Tour winner's father, the late Earl Woods.

The president stated that Earl was very tough but Woods was quick to reply and state that he was not as tough as his mother. After having the medal placed on him, the TGL co-founder said (via X @USAToday):

"In 1997, yes, I won the Masters and I was there to - I end up hugging my dad and my mom. My dad's no longer here, but my mom's here. I love you, mom. Thank you."

Woods, with near tears in his eyes, looked at his mother and told her he loved her. Here's a look at the emotional moment (via X @USAToday):

For Tiger Woods, the honor was about more than his legendary golfing achievements - it was about honoring his family and the values his parents instilled in him from a young age.

Tiger Woods' mother passes away at 80

Tiger Woods' mother Kultida "Tida" Woods passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, February 4. The golfing legend made the announcement a few hours later to break the disheartening news on social media.

Born in 1944 in Thailand, Kultida Woods was 80 years old when she died. The sad news comes nearly two decades after the passing of the PGA Tour superstar's father, Earl Woods.

The couple were married for 36 years until Earl Woods passed away at 74 years on May 3, 2006, in his California home. He fought a long battle with prostate cancer after being diagnosed in 1998. The late ex-military officer suffered a heart attack at the end of his journey.

The passing of Kultida Woods left the golf community shaken. Deeply saddened by the news, the PGA Tour's commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement with condolences. Monahan wrote (via PGA Tour):

"The PGA TOUR family is saddened by the passing of Kultida Woods. hose of us who have been lucky enough to have a firsthand view of Tiger Woods’ career know how much both his greatness and his humanity have stemmed from the love and support of his mother. We will cherish our memories of her and our thoughts are with Tiger, his children Sam and Charlie, and their entire family as they mourn her loss.”

While the official cause of death is unknown, the family has requested privacy to grieve through this difficult time.

