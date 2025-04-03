When golf legend Gary Player snubbed The Masters by ranking it as the last Major championship on his list

Gary Player is one of the biggest names in golf. With 159 professional wins to his name, Player has cemented his legacy as a legend. While Player has won some of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, his three victories at The Masters at Augusta are remembered by fans to this date.
After all, Player fought hard for those victories and won by a thin margin. While the South African provided fans entertainment with his brand of golf at Augusta, he picked it as the last Major championship on his list. In 2023, when Daily Mail asked Gary Player where The Masters ranked on his list, he replied (via Fox News):
"But, never mind the Masters, the Open is by far the greatest tournament on the planet. I rate the Open at one, the US Open two, PGA three and Augusta four. Four marvelous tournaments."
Player also explained why The Masters is last on his list, adding:
"It’s the youngest of the majors... The others are steeped in tradition and history, and they still have to catch up. Nothing comes to the top without time."
You can check Gary Player's final round highlights at the 1974 Masters in the video below:
Gary Player's relationship with Augusta National, the home of The Masters, hasn't been great. In 2023, Player, in an interview with Times London, mentioned how he could not play a round of golf with his grandchildren at Augusta "without having to beg a member to play with."
Player mentioned that despite his three victories at The Masters, he was struggling to play at Augusta National. He added that he is 'sad' Augusta doesn't make him feel welcome as he helped The Masters become what it is.
How many Major championships has Gary Player won in total?
In addition to his three Masters wins, Gary Player has won seven other Major championships. Here is a detailed look at the nine Majors won by the South African golfer:
Year: 1959
- Event: The Open Championship
- Score: −4 (75-71-70-68=284)
- Margin of victory: 2 strokes
- Runner Ups: Fred Bullock, Flory Van Donck
Year: 1961
- Event: Masters Tournament
- Score: −8 (69-68-69-74=280)
- Margin of victory: 1 stroke
- Runner Ups: Charles Coe, Arnold Palmer
Year: 1962
- Event: PGA Championship
- Score: −2 (72-67-69-70=278)
- Margin of Victory: 1 stroke
- Runner-up: Bob Goalby
Year: 1965
- Event: U.S. Open
- Score: +2 (70-70-71-71=282)
- Score: Playoff
- Runner-Up: Kel Nagle
Year: 1968
- Event: The Open Championship (2)
- Score: +1 (74-71-71-73=289)
- Margin of Victory: 2 strokes
- Runner Ups: Bob Charles, Jack Nicklaus
Year: 1972
- Event: PGA Championship (2)
- Score: +1 (71-71-67-72=281)
- Margin of Victory: 2 strokes
- Runner-Ups: Tommy Aaron, Jim Jamieson
Year: 1974
- Event: Masters Tournament (2)
- Score: −10 (71-71-66-70=278)
- Margin of Victory: 2 strokes
- Runner-Ups: Dave Stockton, Tom Weiskopf
Year: 1974
- Event: The Open Championship (3)
- Score: −2 (69-68-75-70=282)
- Margin of Victory: 4 strokes
- Runner-Up: Peter Oosterhuis
Year: 1978
- Event: Masters Tournament (3)
- Score: −11 (72-72-69-64=277)
- Margin of Victory: 1 stroke
- Runner-Ups: Rod Funseth, Hubert Green, Tom Watson