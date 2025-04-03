When golf legend Gary Player snubbed The Masters by ranking it as the last Major championship on his list

Gary Player is one of the biggest names in golf. With 159 professional wins to his name, Player has cemented his legacy as a legend. While Player has won some of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, his three victories at The Masters at Augusta are remembered by fans to this date.

Ad

After all, Player fought hard for those victories and won by a thin margin. While the South African provided fans entertainment with his brand of golf at Augusta, he picked it as the last Major championship on his list. In 2023, when Daily Mail asked Gary Player where The Masters ranked on his list, he replied (via Fox News):

"But, never mind the Masters, the Open is by far the greatest tournament on the planet. I rate the Open at one, the US Open two, PGA three and Augusta four. Four marvelous tournaments."

Ad

Trending

Player also explained why The Masters is last on his list, adding:

"It’s the youngest of the majors... The others are steeped in tradition and history, and they still have to catch up. Nothing comes to the top without time."

You can check Gary Player's final round highlights at the 1974 Masters in the video below:

Ad

Gary Player's relationship with Augusta National, the home of The Masters, hasn't been great. In 2023, Player, in an interview with Times London, mentioned how he could not play a round of golf with his grandchildren at Augusta "without having to beg a member to play with."

Player mentioned that despite his three victories at The Masters, he was struggling to play at Augusta National. He added that he is 'sad' Augusta doesn't make him feel welcome as he helped The Masters become what it is.

Ad

How many Major championships has Gary Player won in total?

In addition to his three Masters wins, Gary Player has won seven other Major championships. Here is a detailed look at the nine Majors won by the South African golfer:

Year: 1959

Event: The Open Championship

Score: −4 (75-71-70-68=284)

Margin of victory: 2 strokes

Runner Ups: Fred Bullock, Flory Van Donck

Year: 1961

Event: Masters Tournament

Score: −8 (69-68-69-74=280)

Margin of victory: 1 stroke

Runner Ups: Charles Coe, Arnold Palmer

Ad

Year: 1962

Event: PGA Championship

Score: −2 (72-67-69-70=278)

Margin of Victory: 1 stroke

Runner-up: Bob Goalby

Year: 1965

Event: U.S. Open

Score: +2 (70-70-71-71=282)

Score: Playoff

Runner-Up: Kel Nagle

Year: 1968

Event: The Open Championship (2)

Score: +1 (74-71-71-73=289)

Margin of Victory: 2 strokes

Runner Ups: Bob Charles, Jack Nicklaus

Year: 1972

Event: PGA Championship (2)

Score: +1 (71-71-67-72=281)

Margin of Victory: 2 strokes

Runner-Ups: Tommy Aaron, Jim Jamieson

Year: 1974

Event: Masters Tournament (2)

Score: −10 (71-71-66-70=278)

Margin of Victory: 2 strokes

Runner-Ups: Dave Stockton, Tom Weiskopf

Ad

Year: 1974

Event: The Open Championship (3)

Score: −2 (69-68-75-70=282)

Margin of Victory: 4 strokes

Runner-Up: Peter Oosterhuis

Year: 1978

Event: Masters Tournament (3)

Score: −11 (72-72-69-64=277)

Margin of Victory: 1 stroke

Runner-Ups: Rod Funseth, Hubert Green, Tom Watson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback