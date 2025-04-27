When did Haeran Ryu win her last LPGA Tour title? Chevron Championship 2025 co-leader's record explored

Haeran Ryu had her last LPGA victory at the 2024 FM Championship with 15 under. Ryu had beaten Jin Young Ko in a playoff to win the title. She scored 69 in the first round, with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine.

In the second round, Ryu scored 62, with four birdies on the front nine and six on the back nine. She shot 78 and 64 with three birdies and nine birdies, respectively. Before the FM Championship, Ryu had also won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with 19 under by beating Linnea Strom by three strokes.

Currently, Ryu is playing at the Chevron Championship and finished with a 9 under after three days. She scored 65 in the first round, with seven birdies, and 74 in the second round, with three birdies. She fired 68 in the third round, with five birdies.

Along with Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo is tied for first place after the third day. Lindy Duncan is third with 8 under, while Sarah Schmelzel is fourth with 7 under.

Haeran Ryu shared her playing experience in the third round of the Chevron Championship

Haeran Ryu talked about her playing experience in the third round of the Chevron Championship. In the press conference, she said (via ASAP Sports):

“Today another good day in this week. Yesterday I learned golf is tough. Today I was just trying for the good spots for the easy putts, and I want to try to make some birdies for that, and then, yeah, that's good for me. … I try, again, to play in the final round because last year final round I remember is not good. But I learned for the more calm and more comfortable and more slow, and everything go to the more challenge for golf.”

Ryu continued about her experience of playing in the final groups:

“I think golf is hard, and every day is different, and every day is so hard. That's the key for the golf. But that is a good key to enjoy the golf, I think … I think so, more just focus for the golf.

"My eyes is too tired, and I cannot see anything because I was so nervous, and more comfortable for the golf. But I want to see more hazard or the kind of trees or kind of cloud and think about except for the golf. That's a good key for that.”

Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo and Lindy Duncan will start at 12:36 p.m. ET in the fourth round of the Chevron Championship.

