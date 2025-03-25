When John Daly chose smoking over working out on a treadmill

John Daly is one of the most entertaining and unfiltered professional golfers and doesn't shy away from calling a spade a spade. He has had an unconventional way of preparing for a game and didn't believe much in working on his fitness or preparing for a tournament on the range.

Ad

Talking to the Guardian about the fitness regimes of the current players in 2014, Daly mentioned that even though he is overweight, walking six or seven miles a day is plenty of exercise.

"I'm overweight and everything, but we are all fit; we walk six or seven miles a day, that's plenty of exercise for most people," he said.

John Daly then revealed that some players do a little more cardio training, but he can't see himself on a treadmill, as he would not be allowed to smoke there.

Ad

Trending

"Some guys want to do a little more cardio training; I can't see me being allowed to smoke a cigarette on a treadmill. I don't think they will let me into the gym if I do that. Will they?" Daly revealed.

John Daly is currently in the twilight of his career and just competes on the PGA Tour Champions, which is the senior tour. The 58-year-old golfer uses a golf cart as he can't walk the whole golf course.

Ad

How many major championships has John Daly won?

John Daly loved smoking on the golf course - Source: Imagn

John Daly won two major championships in his career. He won the 1991 PGA Championship as a rookie and the Open Championship in 1995. But he hasn't won any major event since then and has struggled with his alcohol and gambling addiction.

Ad

As per the aforementioned interview, Daly's former coach Butch Harmon quit and shared his thoughts, saying getting drunk was the most important thing for the former.

"The most important thing in his life is getting drunk," Harmon said.

Moreover, Daly himself admitted to binge drinking and said it could last a week at a time after months on the wagon.

He also confessed to a gambling addiction and revealed this has cost him tens of millions of dollars. The 58-year-old golfer hasn't registered a PGA Tour win after 2004 and his final victory on the PGA Tour came at the Buick Invitational, after which his career went on a downward spiral.

Ad

"I was young and dumb back in the 90s but I had a lot of fun. I didn't think it would end. I kick myself in the ass every day for not trying a little harder or working on my game a little harder. I wish I had this mentality in the 90s," Daly said.

John Daly's last victory came at the 2021 PNC Championship, which is an unofficial family event where major championship winners pair up with their family members to compete in the 36-hole event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback