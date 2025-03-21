When John Daly hit back at Tiger Woods' harsh criticism during the 2019 PGA Championship

John Daly is one of the most prominent names in pro golf who doesn't shy away from calling a spade a spade. During the 2019 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods harshly criticized Daly after receiving an exemption to use a golf cart for the major event at the Bethpage Black.

"Well, I walked with a broken leg, so …" Woods said at his morning press conference.

Woods was referring to his famous win at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where he competed with a broken left knee throughout the week. John Daly hit back at the 15-time major championship winner and said he wished Woods had all the facts before poking fun at him for using a golf cart.

"Might have been a different comment,’’ Daly told USA Today Sports. “As well as the Golf Channel Wednesday morning, when they bashed me pretty good, and a few others [who criticized me]."

John Daly uses a cart at all events on the senior tour - Source: Getty

The 58-year-old golfer received permission from the PGA of America to use a golf cart during the competition under the Americans with Disabilities Act as Daly suffers from osteoarthritis in his right knee.

However, Daly quickly said he doesn't harbor any ill feelings or hatred towards Tiger Woods and also talked about his knee issues.

"He got his fixed for some reason. No doctor will replace my knee because of a different type of problem. It's hard to explain why. I'm not a doctor. I just try to do what they say," Daly said.

"Osteoarthritis is a tough thing, brother," Daly added. "If my knee was broke, I would have had it fixed. But my situation is totally different. It's painful as hell is all I can say. As was Tiger's, I'm sure."

Eventually, the two major championship winner had a disappointing outing at the PGA Championship as he missed the cut for the event, while Brooks Koepka managed to win the tournament.

Does John Daly use golf carts at all events?

John Daly at the 2024 PGA Championship Source: Imagn

John Daly has been using golf carts in all the events that he played for the last few years. He has not walked in an official professional event since the 2018 DP World Tour's Omega European Masters.

He also withdrew from the U.S. Senior Open in 2018 and the Open Championship in 2019 after they refused his request for a cart under the ADA. Also, Daly has stopped competing on the PGA Tour and plays regular events on the Champions Tour, which allows players to use golf carts as it's a senior golfers' tour.

In the 2019 PGA Championship, Daly also became the first golfer since Casey Martin at the 2012 U.S. Open to use a golf cart in a major championship.

The two major championship winner is using a golf cart in all the events he has played since 2019. However, he hasn't been able to showcase any dominance as he has yet to make a cut on any major championship event since the 2012 PGA Championship.

