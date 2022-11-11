When was Jordan Spieth’s last Masters win?

Jordan Spieth has been blessed with the most decorated career. The former World No. 1 clinched three major championships so far. Spieth won his last Masters' in 2015 at the tournament held in Augusta, Georgia, and broke numerous records set by golfers over the years.

Jordan became the youngest player to lead in the Masters after the first round and the second-youngest player to win the Masters.

With 28 birdies in the tournament, Jordan set the record for most birdies in the Masters. Moreover, Jordan Spieth moved up one spot to #2 in the world rankings with his victory.

Jordan Spieth (Image via Today's Sport)

Later that year, he competed in the US Open and claimed the second major championship of his career. Jordan carded a one-under 69 in the final round and won by one stroke over Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen.

With his victory, Jordan Spieth became the sixth player in history to win the US Open and a Masters in the same year and the first since Tiger Woods, who lifted those two trophies in 2002.

Jordan became the youngest player to win the US Open, breaking the record set by Bobby Jones in 1923. Additionally, Speith became the fourth-youngest player to win multiple major championships.

Jordan competed at the PGA Tour Championship and finished second behind Jason Day. The victory helped him become the world's No.1 golfer, and he has remained in that position for two weeks.

Jordan Spieth's Masters journey

Jordan Spieth made his Masters debut in 2014, finishing second in the championship. The next year, he won the championship and earned $1,800,000 in prize money.

In 2016, Jordan again competed in the Masters and finished T-2, while Danny Willett lifted the trophy. Jordan Spieth finished T-11 at the 2017 Masters, and Sergio Garcia became the winner that year.

In 2018, Spieth finished third and earned $748,000 in prize money, while Patrick Reed won the championship.

2019 also did not turn in his favor, and Jordan failed to win the championship for the second time. Tiger Woods became the Masters Champion in 2019, while Jordan finished in T-21.

In 2020, Dustin Johnson registered his victory, while Jordan Spieth finished in T-46. Hideki Matsuyama claimed the championship last year, while Spieth finished in the top three, and this year, he missed the cut.

It's pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler won the first Masters championship of his career in 2022. In the championship held from April 7 to 10 at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia, Scottie defeated World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy to claim his first major trophy.

After a fall at the Masters in 2021, Jordan took a four-week break during which he contracted COVID. However, he soon recovered from it and was back on course. In July 2021, he competed at the Open Championship and finished in the runner-up position. Later that year, he played for the US team at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Earlier this year, Jordan was selected to represent the US team at the 2022 President's Cup.

