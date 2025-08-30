When Justin Rose lost a $100 bet to a fan at the Ryder Cup

Justin Rose has always been one to interact with fans during his tournaments. However, one fan interaction stands out as he was challenged at the 2016 Ryder Cup.As the Ryder Cup produces many high-stakes moments, one of its most viral highlights comes from not the players but a fan. During a practice round at the Hazeltine National Golf Club, team Europe appeared to be struggling with a putt on one of the USA's most challenging courses in Minnesota's 6th hole.Playing on rival grounds, a fan named David Johnson heckled Team Europe, stating that he could make the putt. Justin Rose wanted to see the North Dakota-based insurance agent prove himself. So, he laid out a $100 bill on the green next to the golf ball.In a video posted to X by Rory McIlroy in 2016, the spectator could be heard stating that the putter is too short for him before he drained the putt that was deemed challenging by some of the world's best golfers.As promised, Justin Rose gave Johnson the $100 bill, which was signed by the Englishman himself, Rory McIlroy, and Henrik Stenson.With the highly anticipated Ryder Cup approaching in a few weeks, the PGA Tour reposted McIlroy's video with the caption (via X @PGATour):&quot;The best $100 you could ever win. At the 2016 @RyderCup, a fan was given the opportunity to sink a practice round putt the pros were struggling with. With @JustinRose99's money on the line, the rest is history.&quot;Here's a look at the viral moment from the Hazeltine National Golf Club (via X @PGATour):After David Johnson earned Justin Rose's $100, he showed courtesy and gave the European team a handshake and a hug. As per a Golf Monthly report, the 2016 Ryder Cup spectator has the bill framed and placed in a safe. He stated that he does not wish to spend that money.Justin Rose recalls a moment with the man who made the $100 puttLast year, the Ryder Cup decided to post a video on YouTube honoring the '$100 putt guy.' In the interview with David Johnson himself and Justin Rose, the PGA Tour star recalled the day that he remembers so vividly.While thinking that the fan has no shot of making the tricky putt, Rose said lightheartedly (via YouTube 1:10 - 2:19):&quot;All right, big shot. Come on then. If it's so easy, why don't you have a go? Here's a hundred bucks. You make it - a hundred bucks. I'm like, there's no chance this guy is making the putt. This is my chance to humiliate this guy in front of everybody. He's just celebrating, and obviously, it made me look so small, which is brilliant. It's a really fun moment and he definitely got the upper hand on that one and walked away with 100 bucks but good for him. That was cool.&quot;Here's a look at the interview (via YouTube 1:10 - 2:19):Despite being given a shorter putt on purpose, David Johnson went on to say that the moment was &quot;no skill, just luck.&quot; Revealing that Rory McIlroy's X (formerly known as Twitter) post made him take off, he also had a chapter dedicated to him in John Feinstein's book titled The First Major: The Inside Story of the 2016 Ryder Cup.