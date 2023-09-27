When was the last time USA won the Ryder Cup in Europe?

Winning the Ryder Cup on foreign soil is a remarkable achievement. While the Americans have dominated the event on home soil, their track record in Europe tells a different tale. For Team USA, the last such victory in Europe was three decades ago.

To find the last time the USA won the tournament in Europe, we need to go back to 1993. It was the 30th edition of the tournament, which was held at the Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England. Team USA, led by Tom Watson, had a hard road to victory against Bernard Gallacher’s European side.

The USA, facing a one-point deficit after two days of intense competition, staged a remarkable comeback. The final scoreline read 15 to 13 in favor of the United States.

Rookie Davis Love III and seasoned pro Chip Beck led the American charge. Beck, known for his flair in singles competition, remained unbeaten with a remarkable 3-0 record. He rallied from a three-hole deficit to conquer England's Barry Lane with a 1-up victory.

Davis Love III, despite wrestling with putting challenges throughout the week, displayed nerves of steel. He defeated Italy's Costantino Rocca, securing a crucial 1-up victory with a clutch six-foot par putt on the 18th green.

At 51 years old, Raymond Floyd became the oldest Ryder Cup competitor and played a pivotal role in the American victory. Floyd defeated Spain's José María Olazábal with a 2-up win in their singles match.

The 1993 Ryder Cup in Europe marked a triumphant moment for the United States. Despite being one point down, they mounted a memorable comeback, winning six singles matches and halving two. Raymond Floyd's heroics on the back nine, coupled with the performances of rising star Davis Love III and the indomitable Chip Beck, sealed their victory.

Since that memorable triumph in 1993, the USA has ventured to Europe six times, often carrying the tag of favorites, only to be denied the Ryder Cup. They will, this time, aim to get their hands on the trophy at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Team USA squad for the 2023 Ryder Cup

Zach Johnson speaks at a press conference (Image via Getty)

Zach Johnson will lead the United States for the 2023 Ryder Cup set to be played from September 25 to October 1 in Italy.

Here is the entire squad of Team USA:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns (Captain’s pick)

Rickie Fowler (Captain’s pick)

Brooks Koepka (Captain’s pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain’s pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain’s pick)

Justin Thomas (Captain’s pick)