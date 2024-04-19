When is the next LIV Golf event? Tour’s upcoming schedule explored

The upcoming LIV Golf event will run from April 26 to 28 at The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia. In 2023, the tournament was named the "World's Best Golf Event of the Year" by the World Golf Awards.

Defending champion Talor Gooch will be back in Adelaide to defend his title. Cameron Smith, winner of the 2022 Open Championship, will be entering with his Australian Ripper GC team which also has Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Lucas Herbert.

The Grange Golf Club has 18-hole championship golf courses and a private 36-hole golf course in Adelaide. The course consists of a 161-yard par 3 12th, known as the Watering Hole.

After the Adelaide tournament, LIV Golf still has at least six more tournaments. Find the schedule for the same below:

LIV Golf event's upcoming schedule and more

LIV Golf: Adelaide

Friday, 26 April (Day 1) - 11:15 AM

Saturday, 27 April (Day 2) - 11:15 AM

Sunday, 28 April (Day 3) - 11:05 AM

Expand Tweet

Sentosa Golf Club (May 3-5)

LIV Golf Singapore will take place from May 3 to 5 at the Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore.

Friday, 3 May (Day 1) - 9:15 AM

Saturday, 4 May (Day 2) - 9:15 AM

Sunday, 5 May (Day 3) - 9:05 AM

Golf Club of Houston (June 7-9)

The Houston 2024, will be played at the Golf Club of Houston starting from June 7 to 9, 2024 in the state of Texas.

Friday, 7 June (Day 1): 12:15 noon

Saturday, 8 June (Day 2): 12:15 noon

Sunday, 9 June (Day 3): 12:05 noon

The Grove (June 21-23)

The LIV golf Tour champions will take a stop at The Grove course situated in Nashville. This will be the ninth event of the 14 events of the tour.

Friday, 21 June (Day 1): 12:15 noon

Saturday, 22 June (Day 2): 12:15 noon

Sunday, 23 June (Day 3): 12:05 noon

Real Club Valderamma (July 12-14)

The 10th tournament of the season will be played at Real Club Valderrama, San Roque, and will run from July 12 to July 14.

Friday, 12 July (Day 1): 1:15 PM

Saturday, 13 July (Day 2): 1:15 PM

Sunday, 14 July (Day 3): 1:05 PM

JCB Championship 2023 - Day Three (Image via Getty)

JCB Golf and Country Club (July 26-28)

The JCB Golf and Country Club will be hosting the next LIV event from July 26 to July 28 at the Staffordshire. Despite welcoming events only for the last five years ago, the venue has already hosted The Legends Tour and the Rose Ladies Series.

Friday, 26 July (Day 1): 2:15 PM

Saturday, 27 July (Day 2): 2:15 PM

Sunday, 28 July (Day 3): 2:05 PM

The Old White at the Greenbrier (August 16-18)

The LIV Golf tour will return to Greenbrier, USA in August 2024.

Friday, 16 August (Day 1): 1:15 PM

Saturday, 17 August (Day 2): 1:15 PM

Sunday, 18 August (Day 3): 1:05 PM

The schedule of the Individual Championship and the Team Championship are yet to be announced.

