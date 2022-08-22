When is the next LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament in 2022?

The inaugural 2022 LIV Golf Invitational series had its first event held at the Centurion Golf club, near London, England, from June 9-11 this year. Backed by Saudi Arabia's private investment firm, LIV Golf will host eight events in its first season.

The first three events of the series have concluded successfully. While the second event was held from June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge, Portland (USA), the third one was from July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey (USA).

Henrik Stenson won the most recent event at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey. In doing so, he joined Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel, who earlier took victories in Portland and London, respectively.

When is the next LIV Golf tournament?

The fourth leg of the LIV Golf tournament will be held from September 2-4 at The International, Boston (USA).

Following this, the schedule of the LIV Golf Invitational series is as below:

Rich Harvest Farms,Chicago, Illinois - September 16-18

Stonehill Bangkok,Thailand - October 7-9

Royal Greens Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 14-16

Trump National,Miami, Florida - October 27-30

How does the LIV Golf Invitational Series work?

The series consists of eight 54-hole tournaments, as opposed to the usual 72-hole events. It will start with a seven-event regular competition, where 48 players will compete in 12 teams for both prize money and points. Each tournament showcases a different combination of players as captains and teams are finalized only on the week of each event.

A captain is appointed for every team by LIV Golf. The captain selects the other three players for their team. Every team has a unique name and logo. All members of the four-player team will compete in the three-day event. The player with the lowest 54-hole play total is the individual winner.

After all these seven events, the individual champion will be declared on the basis of points earned throughout the season.

In the first two rounds, the best two-stroke play scores count, while the best three scores will count in the third and fourth rounds. The lowest overall team score after 54 holes wins.

The eighth and final event will be the season-ending team championship event. This will be a four-day, four-round matchplay knockout.

How much is the prize money at the LIV Golf Invitational Series?

In total, a purse of $285 million is the prize money for the entire series. This will be broken down for each event. For instance, for each individual event out of the seven, there will be a prize money of $25 million, out of which the winner of each event will get $4 million. Even if a player finishes last in the 48-player tournament, he will get $120,000.

$30 million has been set aside for the top three players after the first seven events, provided they compete in at least four events. The final eight rounds, which are the team championships, will be allocated $50 million. The first-placed team will win $12 million while the last or 12th-placed team will win $1 million.

How can you watch the LIV Golf Invitational Series?

Fans can go and watch the series live at the venue. Tickets are available on the LIV Golf website. Otherwise, the 54-hole tournaments will be shown live on YouTube as well as the LIV Golf official website.

