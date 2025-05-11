When Paige Spiranac credited not drinking much as a smart financial move

Paige Spiranac once reflected on her non-drinking habits by hilariously saying that it helped her financially. The American social media sensation does not drink alcohol.

Back in 2018, in an exclusive interview with Golf's Jessica Marksbury, Paige Spiranac candidly talked about her journey of becoming one of the most followed golf influencers on the internet. In the same interview, she even talked about her no-drinking habit. She jokingly said that it "saved a lot of money," while she also added that it was her "personal decision." She said:

"It’s saved a lot of money. [Laughs] A lot of bad decisions were not made. A lot of junk food has not been consumed. But I still like to go out and have a good time. I’ll have a beer here and there. I just hate the feeling of being drunk, the feeling the next morning. So it’s just a personal decision."

Paige Spiranac is a former professional golfer. However, over time, she has switched her career path and currently enjoys a tremendous fan following on different social media handles.

However, she still plays the sport, not as a professional, but in pro-am and other tournaments. In fact, this week, ahead of the Truist Championship, on May 7, Paige Spiranac competed at the Creator Classic held at Philly Cricket Club.

When Paige Spiranac opened up about her rise as a golf content creator

Paige Spiranac at the Creator Classic 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Spiranac has around four million followers on Instagram. However, that's not it. She is also very active on other social media handles and has a decent following.

She has around 445K subscribers on YouTube, where she is known for posting golf-related content, and on X (formerly Twitter), she enjoys around one million followers. In her interview with Golf.com back in 2018, Paige Spiranac also talked about her social media fan following.

Speaking of her content creation career, Spiranac said:

"It’s so bizarre. I literally post swing videos. Like, how is that interesting? But I’ve created such a following, and they’re loyal fans. It’s really cool to create a community around something I love, and that they love, too."

She further reflected on her five-year plans from then. She said:

"I think I just want to be taken seriously as a golf influencer and ambassador of the game, and I want to be seen as someone who is helping, and not as someone who’s just looking for attention."

Spiranac has come a long way in her content creation journey. Aside from her presence on social media, she is also very active on Passes, a paid subscription-based platform. She is known for posting videos and pictures related to golf on the platform.

