When Phil Mickelson picked two golf legends as people from history with whom he would like to play a round

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson revealed two legendary names with whom he would like to play a game of golf during an interview in 2006. Lefty is regarded as one of the best golfers of the 21st century.

Mickelson won his second Masters title in 2006 with a seven-under-par score of 281. He beat the South African golfer Tim Clark by a two-stroke margin.

Phil Mickelson at the 2006 Masters - Source: Getty

During an interview with CBS 8 San Diego after his win at Augusta National, Phil Mickelson was asked if he could play a round of golf with any person in history, whom would it be?

The American golfer chose two legendary golfers' names and shared the reason behind his choice. He said (1:05 onwards):

"I would probably play with either Ben Hogan or Bobby Jones."

Mickelson continued:

"The reason is, I never met those two men. And they're very mystical figures to me I'd love to be able to spend a round of golf with them."

Hogan and Jones, both influential figures in the field of golf, etched their names in history in different ways.

Ben Hogan is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time for his ball-striking skills and his golf swing. Hogan was also the second player to reach the career Grand Slam, listing his name among the five others to have achieved this feat in golf to date.

Whereas, Bobby Jones, who was also a golfer, became more famous for helping with the formation and design of the Augusta National Golf Club along with Clifford Roberts. They together gave rise to the Masters Tournament, a prestigious golf event that remains the pinnacle of the sport.

Phil Mickelson's dubbed his 2021 Major win as his 'possible last win'

The LIV golfer became the oldest Major champion at the 2021 PGA Championship. Phil Mickelson, who was 50 at the time, shot a total six-under-par score at the Kiawah Island Golf course to claim his sixth Major and his second PGA Championship title.

Phil Mickelson at the 2021 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

After his win, Mickelson made an interesting prediction about the tournament possibly being his last win. In an interview, he stated (via PGA Tour):

"It's very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win. Like, if I'm being realistic."

He also added:

"But it's also very possible that I may have had a little bit of a breakthrough in some of my focus, and maybe I go on a little bit of a run, I don't know.”

Speaking about his win, the American golfer continued:

"Certainly, one of the moments I'll cherish my entire life.”

“I don't know how to describe the feeling of excitement and fulfillment and accomplishment to do something of this magnitude, when very few people thought that I could.”

Phil Mickelson joined the LIV Golf League in 2022, but is yet to win an event on the Saudi-backed tour.

