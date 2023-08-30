When did Phil Mickelson play his last Ryder Cup? Exploring the golfers’ past performance

Phil Mickelson's last Ryder Cup appearance as a player was in the 2018 Ryder Cup, held at Le Golf National in France. With over two decades of Ryder Cup participation under his belt, Mickelson's presence has been a constant source of inspiration and leadership for Team USA.

However, as Mickelson approached the 2018 Ryder Cup, a series of challenges awaited him. As one of the seasoned players on the Team USA roster, expectations were high for Mickelson to contribute not only points but also invaluable experience and guidance.

Yet, as the tournament progressed, Mickelson found himself facing hurdles on the Le Golf National course. A particular moment during the four-ball format on Saturday morning garnered significant attention. On the 16th hole, Mickelson's audacious shot from the fairway aimed to navigate a water hazard.

However, the outcome was a ball landing in the water, symbolizing the ups and downs of his Ryder Cup journey. Despite Mickelson's best efforts, the 2018 Ryder Cup ended with his scorecard displaying 0 wins, two losses, and 0 halves. The European team, captained by Thomas Bjørn, dominated the 2018 Ryder Cup, securing a convincing victory on home soil.

The 2018 Ryder Cup was a difficult chapter in Mickelson's Ryder Cup career, but it in no way devalued his efforts. Mickelson made his first Ryder Cup appearance in 1995, and he has played in 12 editions, totaling 47 games.

Mickelson never missed a single edition of the tournament as a player from 1995 to 2018, showcasing his longevity. Whether teamed up with golfing legend Tiger Woods or guiding younger teammates, Mickelson's influence on the team was immeasurable.

What was Phil Mickelson’s role in the 2021 Ryder Cup?

Phil Mickelson at the 2021 Ryder Cup

While Phil Mickelson's illustrious playing career in the Ryder Cup came to an end in 2018, his association continued in a new capacity. In the the 2021 Ryder Cup, held at Whistling Straits, Mickelson took on the role of assistant captain, contributing to Team USA's resounding victory in a historic manner.

Under the leadership of Steve Stricker, Mickelson was named as one of the assistant captains for Team USA, along with Fred Couples. This marked a transition from competing on the course to guiding the team from the sidelines. This edition featured the youngest team ever fielded by Team USA in the history of the Ryder Cup.

The impact of Phil Mickelson's influence was evident in the outcome of the 2021 Ryder Cup. Team USA delivered a historic performance, securing a remarkable victory with a record-breaking scoreline of 19–9. In fact, it was the largest-ever victory margin in the history of the tournament.