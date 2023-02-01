When was Phil Mickelson’s last Majors win?

Phil Mickelson is inarguably one of the world's greatest golfers. With six Major tournament titles and 45 PGA Tour victories, Mickelson has achieved a lot that many golfers only dream of.

The 52-year-old has won three Masters, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship so far. He came close to winning the US Open title with six runner-up finishes but never succeeded.

Phil has now joined LIV Golf and it seems his PGA Tour career is all but over. However, he can still take part in the Majors as there has not been any change so far in eligibility to play in them.

Mickelson's last success in the Majors was at the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. In May 2021, Phil Mickelson led the PGA Championship after three rounds, with a one-shot advantage over Brooks Koepka.

Despite hitting a final-round 73, he went on to win the tournament, beating Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes and becoming the oldest major champion at the age of 50.

“I hope that this inspires some to just put in that little extra work, because there’s no reason why you can’t accomplish your goals at an older age. It just takes a little more work,” Mickelson said after the triumph.

Mickelson didn't play in the 2022 PGA Championship to defend his title.

Phil Mickelson's Major wins over the years

Tiger Woods helping Phil Mickelson wear his green jacket after his 2006 Masters win

Phil Mickelson is a left-handed golfer and is one of the 17 players to have won at least three of the four Major golf tournaments. Over the years, he played under Tiger Woods' shadow and it took him long enough to rise above it.

Phil's first Major title came in his 13th year on the Tour, when he secured victory in the 2004 Masters with a 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole. He captured his second Major at the 2005 PGA Championship.

The former World No. 1 won his second Masters in 2006 after a final round of 3-under-par, beating Tim Clark by a two-stroke margin.

Mickelson's fourth win in the Majors came at the 2010 Masters after a five-year drought. He won his third Masters with a score of 16-under-par, giving him a three-stroke win over Lee Westwood.

In 2013, Mickelson birdied four of the last six holes in the final round of 66 to win the title by a margin of three strokes.

He has won all Major championships except the US Open, where he has finished second six times (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013), an event record.

He has been ranked among the top 50 golfers in the world for over 25 years, spending over 700 weeks in the top 10 and reaching a career-high of No. 2. In 2012, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

In 2022, Mickelson became the only golfer with three or more Major wins to join the LIV Golf tour after 30 years as a member of the PGA Tour.

