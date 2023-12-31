When did Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods win their most recent majors? Golfers’ records explored

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are two of the most successful golfers in the world, winning majors in their late 40s and early 50s.

Woods last won a Major tournament in 2019 when he won the fifth green jacket of his career, while Mickelson's last major victory came in 2021.

Mickelson became the oldest player to win a Major. At the time of his last Major career victory, the 2021 PGA Championship, he was 50 years, 11 months, and seven days old. The lefty still dominates the golf course and was the runner-up at the Masters in 2023.

Woods has been struggling with his form in the last few years. His performance was significantly impacted by his vehicle accident in 2021, and he hasn't participated in many competitions since then.

Phil Mickelson, on the other hand, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in 2022 and has been enjoying a decent career on the Saudi circuit as the team captain of HyFlyers.

How many majors has Tiger Woods won?

Tiger Woods (Image via AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Tiger Woods has won 15 Majors in his career, second only to Jack Nicklaus, who has won 18 Majors. Since going professional in 1996, he has emerged victorious in 15 Major championships and tied for the lead in PGA Tour tournament victories.

His first Major victory came in 1997, only a year after going pro, defeating Tom Kite by twelve strokes to win the 1997 Masters. He triumphed over Sergio Garcia two years later to win the 1999 PGA Championship title.

In 2000, Tiger Woods took home three major titles: the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and the US Open. He won his sixth major championship in 2001 at the Masters, a title he successfully defended in 2002. Woods has made three successful Major title defenses. In addition to the Masters, Woods won the PGA Championship and the Open Championship for two consecutive years.

Over his career, he has won three US Opens, three Opens, five Masters, and four PGA Championships.

How many majors has Phil Mickelson won?

Phil Mickelson (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Mickelson has won six major tournaments in his career. He started his professional journey in 1992, however, he won his first Major tournament in 2004 at the Masters, defeating Ernie Els by a single shot to win the tournament.

Mickelson won the PGA Championship the next year and went on to win the Masters in 2006. Throughout his career, Phil Mickelson has won The Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters.

He did not, however, have a lucky performance at the US Open, finishing second in the competition six times in his career.