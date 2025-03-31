When Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win led to him receiving a message from an NBA legend he 'inspired'

Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. He was coming back from an injury and hadn't won a major championship since 2008. However, he defied all odds and won the Masters in 2019 to register his fifth win at the Augusta National.

After this victory, the legendary NBA player LeBron James shared a X post saying it was inspiring to see Tiger Woods win.

"I SALUTE YOU @TigerWoods‼️‼️‼️ #Inspired"

Tiger Woods was coming back to golf after battling injuries and other issues in his personal life. He hadn't won a major championship since 2008, while his last Masters victory came in 2005. Hence, not many experts or fans backed him to win any major championship again.

Woods started the event on a decent note as he carded -2 for the day and was four strokes behind the lead as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka led the event after day one.

Tiger picked up the pace on day two as he carded -4 for the day and remained -6 for the event, along with three other golfers. He remained just a stroke behind the four-way lead going into the weekend.

The 15-time major championship winner then carded -5 for the day on day three to take his score up to -11 and remained tied for second place with Tony Finau going into the final round, while Francesco Molinari was leading the event by two strokes.

Tiger Woods used all his experience and composure to go past all golfers on the final day, and he eventually won the event by a stroke, registering his 15th major championship victory.

2019 Masters leaderboard.

Tiger Woods after winning the 2019 Masters. Source: Imagn

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2019 Masters.

1 Tiger Woods -13

T2 Dustin Johnson -12

T2 Brooks Koepka -12

T2 Xander Schauffele -12

T5 Jason Day -11

T5 Webb Simpson -11

T5 Francesco Molinari -11

T5 Tony Finau -11

T9 Jon Rahm -10

T9 Patrick Cantlay -10

T9 Rickie Fowler -10

T12 Bubba Watson -8

T12 Justin Thomas -8

T12 Justin Harding -8

T12 Matt Kuchar -8

T12 Ian Poulter -8

17 Aaron Wise -7

T18 Phil Mickelson -6

T18 Adam Scott -6

T18 Patton Kizzire -6

T21 Rory McIlroy -5

T21 Kevin Kisner -5

T21 Kyle Stanley -5

T21 Si Woo Kim -5

T21 Matthew Fitzpatrick -5

T21 Jordan Spieth -5

T21 Lucas Bjerregaard -5

T21 Thorbjorn Olesen -5

T29 Bryson DeChambeau -4

T29 Charley Hoffman -4

T29 Louis Oosthuizen -4

T32 Charles Howell III -3

T32 Gary Woodland -3

T32 Hideki Matsuyama -3

T32 Viktor Hovland -3

T36 Rafa Cabrera-Bello -2

T36 Patrick Reed -2

T36 Alvaro Ortiz -2

T36 Jimmy Walker -2

T36 Kevin Tway -2

T36 Henrik Stenson -2

T36 Tommy Fleetwood -2

T43 Haotong Li -1

T43 Keith Mitchell -1

T43 Keegan Bradley -1

T46 Andrew Landry E

T46 Kevin Na E

T46 Corey Conners E

T49 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +1

T49 Marc Leishman +1

T51 Trevor Immelman +2

T51 Martin Kaymer +2

T51 Eddie Pepperell +2

T51 Cameron Smith +2

55 Devon Bling +3

T56 Billy Horschel +4

T56 Tyrrell Hatton +4

T58 Zach Johnson +5

T58 Branden Grace +5

T58 Takumi Kanaya +5

61 Satoshi Kodaira +6

T62 Alex Noren +8

T62 Emiliano Grillo +8

T62 Bernhard Langer +8

T62 J.B. Holmes +8

