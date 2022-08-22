When did Tiger Woods get into the World Golf Hall of Fame? Year and reason explored

Tiger Woods, with his exceptional career trajectory, has become a household name in the history of golf. Throughout his career, the American professional golfer has broken several golfing records and established himself as the greatest golfer of all time. He holds a joint record with Sam Snead for highest PGA Tour wins (82) and has won 15 majors, surpassed only by Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Notably, in 1997, he was the first golfer of Asian or African descent to win a Masters, one of the most prestigious events in the sport. In 2000, he became the youngest player to complete a career grand slam at 24 years old, becoming the first golfer since Bobby Jones to hold all four major titles at one time. This feat is also known as the 'Tiger Slam.'

Tiger is also a two-time winner of The Players Championship and FedExCup. Besides his sporting achievements, his TGR Foundation has supported more than two million students worldwide.

He has been the No. 1 player in the world for the most consecutive weeks and the highest number of weeks by any golfer in history.

When did Tiger Woods get into the World Golf Hall of Fame?

Tiger Woods was formally inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on March 9, 2022, at the PGA Tour headquarters in Florida. He was inducted into golf's most revered club by his daughter, Sam. This was followed by an enlightening and emotional speech by Tiger, where he highlighted different experiences throughout his career.

He recalled the sacrifices made by his parents and also the discrimination he faced due to his color.

“I got to this position because of my upbringing, having two unbelievable parents, but I didn’t get here alone. I know that golf is an individual sport. We do things on our own a lot for hours on end. But in my case, I didn’t get here alone. I had unbelievable parents, mentors, and friends who allowed me and supported me in the toughest of times, darkest of times, and celebrated in the highest of times."

He talked about being denied access to clubs and courses due to the color of his skin:

"You had to be twice as good to get half a chance (so) I made practice so hard, hurt so much because I want to make sure I was ready to come game time."

“I was not allowed in the clubhouses where all the other juniors were. The color of my skin dictated that. As I got older, that drove me even more."

The 46-year-old has not played the PGA Tour since the 2020 Masters after meeting with a car crash in February 2021. The accident almost cost him his right leg, and he suffered several other injuries. He hasn't yet confirmed a date for his return to the PGA Tour.

During his Hall of Fame induction, Woods was introduced by his daughter, Sam, who noted the seriousness of the accident in her speech:

"We didn’t know if he’d come home with two legs or not. Not only are you being inducted into the hall of fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this because you’re a fighter. You’ve defied the odds every time [including] being able to walk just a few months after your crash."

The ceremony also inducted retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time US Women's Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning, and the late architect Marion Hollins, the first woman to develop prominent golf courses.

