When Tiger Woods helped the US Team to win the Ryder Cup in 1999 by winning his singles matches

A flashback to the 1999 Ryder Cup was recently posted on social media, with a clip of Tiger Woods defeating Andrew Coltart in the singles match 3&amp;2. The win helped the U.S. team complete their comeback victory at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.NUCLR GOLF shared the post on August 27, captioning it as:🚨🏆🇺🇸 #FLASHBACK — Tiger Woods won his singles match 3&amp;2 over Andrew Coltart, helping propel the U.S. Ryder Cup team to victory during the “Battle at Brookline” in 1999.&quot;The 1999 Ryder Cup became known as the “Battle of Brookline.” Team Europe led 10–6 after the first two days. On Sunday, the Americans won 8.5 points in singles matches to secure a 14.5–13.5 win. Justin Leonard’s putt on the 17th hole was the most dramatic moment of the comeback, but Woods’ victory added a crucial point to the scoreboard.Coltart played in his first Ryder Cup. He struggled to keep pace, and Woods closed the match on the 16th hole. That win helped keep momentum with the American side as the comeback unfolded.By 1999, Tiger Woods was already a rising star. He had turned professional in 1996 and joined the PGA Tour the same year. His career now includes 82 PGA Tour victories and 15 Major Championships. Woods has won five Masters titles and four PGA Championships. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.When Tiger Woods turned down 2025 Ryder Cup captaincyTiger Woods was once widely tipped to take charge of Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup, but reports from 2024 shared that the 15-time major champion had declined the role. The Telegraph first reported last August that Woods had been in talks with Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, regarding the captaincy. Just days before the official announcement, however, he pulled out of consideration.At the time, Woods’ form and health were already under heavy scrutiny. Reportedly, Woods was willing to consider the captaincy if the PGA of America reduced the typical demands of the role. With the biennial tournament set for Bethpage Black, a venue that requires immense preparation and leadership, Woods eventually decided against taking on the job.Speaking at the 2024 Masters, Tiger Woods hinted at the difficulty of balancing his priorities:&quot;I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to not fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it,” Woods said via NBC at the time.Europe will arrive at Bethpage this September as defending champions, having lifted the trophy in Rome in 2023 under the captain Luke Donald. Team USA, meanwhile, enters this Ryder Cup with Woods’ absence.