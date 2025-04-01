When Tiger Woods revealed his hopes for Charlie Woods to a 10-time Grammy award winner 

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers on the PGA Tour, winning 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 Major championships. He has two children, Sam Woods and Charlie Woods, who hold a special place in his heart. He once revealed his hopes for Charlie Woods to his good friend and singer Justin Timberlake.

The 10-time Grammy award winner spent time with Tiger Woods in 2018, when they discussed their children. Timberlake revealed that Woods told him he hoped his children would see him win a Major some day.

"Last year, Tiger Woods and I spent time together, just the two of us, talking about being fathers," Timberlake said (via ET Online). "We discussed how we want our children to see us and how you balance your dedication to them with competitive drive. I told him about how my son, who just turned 4, has started to realize what I do."

"We bonded over the fact that we wanted our children to watch us at our best. Tiger told me that he hoped his children, who are 11 and 10, would one day see him win a Major," the singer revealed on the occasion of Woods' 2019 Masters win.

Tiger Woods' dream did come true as his son, Charlie Woods, and daughter, Sam Woods, witnessed his 2019 Masters win at the Augusta National Golf Club. Woods won his 15th Major championship for the first time in 11 years, as his last Major win came in 2008, before the birth of his younger son Charlie.

A look back at Tiger Woods' performance at the 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods celebrates his 2019 Masters win with his son Charlie Woods - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods came into the 2019 Masters after battling injuries and other personal issues. He hadn't won a Major championship event since 2008, while his last Masters win came in 2005, so he wasn't one of the favorites going into the event.

However, Woods scripted a historic comeback in golf history and won the event by one stroke. He started the event on a decent note, remaining four strokes behind the lead and carding -2 for the day.

He picked up the pace on day two and moved up to the second spot after scoring -4 for the day and remained one stroke behind the leaders at -6. Despite the heavy traffic at the top of the leaderboard, Woods maintained his composure and remained in contention going into the weekend.

On the moving day, he had an incredible round as he carded -5 for the day and remained -11 for the event, while the Italian golfer Francesco Molinari played immaculate golf to take the lead.

However, on the final day, Tiger Woods used all his experience and showcased incredible temperament under pressure to pull off his 15th Major championship victory as he outshone all the other golfers.

