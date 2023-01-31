When and where to watch the PIF Saudi International?

The PIF Saudi International is about to begin this week on February 2 and will continue until February 5. The 126 player field event will feature players from the LIV Golf as well.

The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the Asian Tour event on all four days starting on Thursday (February 2).

Here is the schedule of the event (All times E.T.):

Thursday (Round 1)

3:00-5:00 AM

6:30-9:30 AM

Friday (Round 2)

3:00 -5:00 AM

6:30-9:30AM

Saturday (Round 3)

4:30-9:00 AM (GC):

Sunday (Round 4)

4:30-9:00AM

PIF Saudi International Field

Harold Varner III won the PIF Saudi International last year

The PIF Saudi international field will be different from other tournaments as the LIV golfers will also participate in the Asian Tour event.

The fifth edition of PIF International will feature World No. 3 Cameron Smith, who will be the top-ranked player in the event. Joining him are Marc Leishman, US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, multiple major winner Brooks Koepka, and Masters champion Bubba Watson, among others.

The tournament purse is $5 million. In fact, the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund sponsored the tournament as the only event with equal prize money for both the men's and ladies' event. PIF is also the main financial support for the LIV Golf event

Harold Varner III is the defending champion at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. Last year, Varner shot an eagle on the final hole with a 90-foot putt to win in dramatic fashion. He finished the final round of 69 to record his second professional victory.

Here's the complete field for PIF Saudi International:

Zach Murray

Yuki Inamori

Yikeun Chang

Yeongsu Kim

Wade Ormsby

Victor Perez

Turk Pettit

Trevor Simsby

Travis Smyth

Tom Lewis

Todd Sinnott

Tirawat Kaewsiribandit

Taylor Dickson

Talor Gooch

Takumi Kanaya

Taiga Semikawa

Taehoon Ok

Taehee Lee

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Steve Lewton

Stefano Mazzoli

Sihwan Kim

Shubhankar Sharma

Shiv Kapur

Shergo Al Kurdi

Sergio Garcia

Scott Vincent

Scott Hend

Saud Abdullah Al Sharif (a)

Sarit Suwannarut

Sanghyun Park

Sam Horsfield

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Rikuya Hoshino

Richard T. Lee

Richard Bland

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

Rashid Khan

Quinn Riley

Phil Mickelson

Phachara Khongwatmai

Peter Uihlein

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Paul Casey

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Othman Ibrahim Almulla

Oliver Fisher

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Nitithorn Thippong

Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra

Minkyu Kim

Miguel Carballo

Matthew Wolff

Matt Killen

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Lucas Herbert

Louis Oosthuizen

Louis James Dobbelaar

Louis de Jager

Lee Westwood

Laurie Canter

Kosuke Hamamoto

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Kevin Na

Justin Harding

Joaquin Niemann

Jinichiro Kozuma

Jediah Morgan

Jbe Kruger

Jazz Janewattananond

Jason Kokrak

Jarin Todd

James Piot

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Issa Abouelela (a)

Ian Snyman

Ian Poulter

Hudson Swafford

Hiroshi Iwata

Hideto Tanihara

Henrik Stenson

Hennie Du Plessis

Harold Varner III

Graeme McDowell

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Filippo Celli

Faisal Mohammed Salhab (a)

Eugenio Chacarra

El Mehdi Fakori (a)

Dustin Johnson

Ding Wenyi (a)

David Puig

Danthai Boonma

Chase Koepka

Charles Howell III

Charl Schwartzel

Chan Shih-chang

Carlos Ortiz

Cameron Young

Cameron Tringale

Cameron Smith

Cameron Champ

Bubba Watson

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Branden Grace

Bio Kim

Berry Henson

Bernd Wiesberger

Anirban Lahiri

Angelo Que

Andy Ogletree

Andrew Dodt

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Aguri Iwasaki

Adrian Otaegui

Abraham Ancer

Poll : 0 votes