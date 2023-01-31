When and where to watch the PIF Saudi International?

The PIF Saudi International is about to begin this week on February 2 and will continue until February 5. The 126 player field event will feature players from the LIV Golf as well.
The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the Asian Tour event on all four days starting on Thursday (February 2).
Here is the schedule of the event (All times E.T.):
Thursday (Round 1)
3:00-5:00 AM
6:30-9:30 AM
Friday (Round 2)
3:00 -5:00 AM
6:30-9:30AM
Saturday (Round 3)
4:30-9:00 AM (GC):
Sunday (Round 4)
4:30-9:00AM
PIF Saudi International Field
The PIF Saudi international field will be different from other tournaments as the LIV golfers will also participate in the Asian Tour event.
The fifth edition of PIF International will feature World No. 3 Cameron Smith, who will be the top-ranked player in the event. Joining him are Marc Leishman, US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, multiple major winner Brooks Koepka, and Masters champion Bubba Watson, among others.
The tournament purse is $5 million. In fact, the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund sponsored the tournament as the only event with equal prize money for both the men's and ladies' event. PIF is also the main financial support for the LIV Golf event
Harold Varner III is the defending champion at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. Last year, Varner shot an eagle on the final hole with a 90-foot putt to win in dramatic fashion. He finished the final round of 69 to record his second professional victory.
Here's the complete field for PIF Saudi International:
- Zach Murray
- Yuki Inamori
- Yikeun Chang
- Yeongsu Kim
- Wade Ormsby
- Victor Perez
- Turk Pettit
- Trevor Simsby
- Travis Smyth
- Tom Lewis
- Todd Sinnott
- Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
- Taylor Dickson
- Talor Gooch
- Takumi Kanaya
- Taiga Semikawa
- Taehoon Ok
- Taehee Lee
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Steve Lewton
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Sihwan Kim
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Shiv Kapur
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Sergio Garcia
- Scott Vincent
- Scott Hend
- Saud Abdullah Al Sharif (a)
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Sanghyun Park
- Sam Horsfield
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Richard T. Lee
- Richard Bland
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
- Rashid Khan
- Quinn Riley
- Phil Mickelson
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Peter Uihlein
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Paul Casey
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Othman Ibrahim Almulla
- Oliver Fisher
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra
- Minkyu Kim
- Miguel Carballo
- Matthew Wolff
- Matt Killen
- Matt Jones
- Marc Leishman
- Lucas Herbert
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Louis James Dobbelaar
- Louis de Jager
- Lee Westwood
- Laurie Canter
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Kevin Na
- Justin Harding
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Jediah Morgan
- Jbe Kruger
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Jason Kokrak
- Jarin Todd
- James Piot
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Issa Abouelela (a)
- Ian Snyman
- Ian Poulter
- Hudson Swafford
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Hideto Tanihara
- Henrik Stenson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Harold Varner III
- Graeme McDowell
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Filippo Celli
- Faisal Mohammed Salhab (a)
- Eugenio Chacarra
- El Mehdi Fakori (a)
- Dustin Johnson
- Ding Wenyi (a)
- David Puig
- Danthai Boonma
- Chase Koepka
- Charles Howell III
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chan Shih-chang
- Carlos Ortiz
- Cameron Young
- Cameron Tringale
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Champ
- Bubba Watson
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Brooks Koepka
- Branden Grace
- Bio Kim
- Berry Henson
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Anirban Lahiri
- Angelo Que
- Andy Ogletree
- Andrew Dodt
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Adrian Otaegui
- Abraham Ancer