When will Scottie Scheffler return to the PGA Tour? World No. 1 golfer's upcoming schedule explored

The 2024 PGA Tour has been all about Scottie Scheffler. Despite facing great competition, Scheffler has managed to stay ahead by winning four out of his five starts this season. While he won the first Major of the season at the 2024 Masters, his most recent victory came at the 2024 RBC Heritage Cup.

Post the RBC Heritage Cup, Schefller has been spending time with his wife who is pregnant with their first child and can deliver anytime. However, his absence from golf has led to questions about when will fans be able to see Scottie Scheffler compete again. The answer to this is the PGA Championship.

While Scheffler hasn't made any official statement about his return, it would be safe to assume he would want to play the PGA Championship. The event is important to Scheffler for more than one reason. The PGA Championship being the second Major of the season, winning it can help Scheffler create history.

If Schefller manages to win the event, he will be on course to potentially win a Grand Slam this year. In the history of modern golf, no player has ever won the Grand Slam. Hence, given the 27-year-old has the chance to make history, he definitely wouldn't want to miss it.

Revisiting what Scottie Scheffler said after his 2024 Masters win

When Scottie Scheffler was playing in the 2024 Masters, there were doubts about him potentially withdrawing from the tournament due to his wife's pregnancy. However, a withdrawal was not needed and Scheffler eventually ended up winning the tournament.

Post his victory though, he spoke about the birth of his first child and competing in golf. Scheffler mentioned that while he was going to enjoy the birth of his child, he also enjoyed competing. However, he made sure to let the world know that golf would be his fourth priority.

Via Golf Digest, Scheffler said:

"I will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line."

He added:

"But I still love competing. I don't plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that's for sure."

Based on these statements and the fact that Scottie Scheffler hasn't withdrawn from the 2024 PGA Championships, one can be hopeful of seeing him compete at the event. It will be worth observing Scheffler's future on the PGA Tour.