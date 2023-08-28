When will Team USA Ryder Cup 2023 captain picks be announced?

The Ryder Cup is now just one month away, and US Team Captain Zach Johnson is all set to announce his captain's picks soon. He has a plethora of talent to choose from, and the decision will not be an easy one. The six automatic qualifying spots were determined on Sunday after the end of the Tour Championship.

Johnson will announce the remainder of the six spot on Monday at a press conference at the headquarters of PGA of America in Texas. Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele have secured their places in the team with the automatic qualifying spots.

The announcement for the Ryder Cup team will be made in the following manner:

Time: 10-11 a.m. ET

Location: Home of the PGA of America, Frisco, Texas

How to Watch/Listen: Stay tuned to @RyderCupUSA's Social Channels, Golf Channel, RyderCup.com & SiriusXM Radio Channel 92.

Needless to say, the next six spots will be tough for the Captain to pick for. The automatic qualifiers and the Vice-Captains will aid Johnson while making his choice for the remaining spots. According to AS, Johnson said in a podcast,

“It’s going to be hard. There’s an ample stable of American studs that we can pick from. I firmly believe we can take a number of different tandems and scenarios with us and have a great outcome.”

"I don’t need to take the 12 best American players"- Zach Johnson talks about the complexity of picking a Ryder Cup team that works

Needless to say, Johnson is focussed on making the chemistry of the team work well. The chemistry between the team needs to be impeccable, allowing them to play together well under high pressure situations.

“I don’t need to take the 12 best American players because that’s hard to pinpoint. I need to take the 12 best players that make the best team. That’s going to be on me.”

Potential candidates for the captain's picks include the likes of Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Lucaas Glover and Justin Thomas, just to name a few.

Picking the Ryder Cup team is a complicated process, and often more about popularity than about raw talent. A golfer's ability to play under duress and hold out their performance for the team is a key factor in making the selection.